Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Will Sunderland win, or will Preston spoil our playoff chances?

Last time out... Sunderland 2 Watford 2

The lads battled right to the end in front of a bumper crowd in our last home game of the season last weekend, and they came away with a well deserved share of the spoils. In doing that, they kept SAFC in the hunt for the top six berths, though they are now relying on other results this Coronation Bank Holiday Weekend to extend the season by at least two matches.

Despite going two goals down after conceding in the 17th and then 69th minute (in both cases due to not defending set pieces well enough), the lads didn't give up and showed immense determination and fortitude.

When Luke O’Nien hit the bar moments after their second goal was scored, many thought it wasn’t to be our day. When he then steered a resulting follow up shot by Pritchard into the net, a large number of fans who were headed (quite annoyingly) for the exit after Watford’s 69th minute second turned around and resumed their seats.

Those that did so will not regret it, as the “worldie” of an equaliser scored in the 95th minute was more than worth being a few spots further back in the parking exit queue.

An absolutely exquisite top corner left footed bender from Paddy Roberts drew things level well into the 7 minutes of added time, awarded after yet another team tried to run the clock down from about 20 minutes in when at our gaff.

Had the game had another five minutes to run, we no doubt would have won all three points.

The Predictions collective all went for a Sunderland win rather than a draw, which sadly was not the outcome the huge fan base deserved or experienced. Hopefully that can be a different story today when we run out at Deepdale, with only a win being enough to keep the team and the fans in with a shout of play-off footy.

Predictions League Table - After Game 45 - Watford (H)

The lack of anyone calling a draw and nobody foreseeing our resident sh*thouse Luke O’Nien scoring our first means the table is unchanged post-Watford at home.

While Martin has been a bit out of it for some time, if we do make the playoffs anyone from Bomber upwards can take the Predictions 2022-23 title, if they predict well enough and others fail to match them.

If Preston is our last game of this cracker of a first season back in the second tier for about 5 years, only the top three of Jack, Matty and Malc have a shout at taking a very different crown to the main one knocking around this long weekend.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 1 Sunderland 4 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Preston haven't won in their last 4, and Sunderland haven't lost in their last 8, so despite this being at Deepdale, it isn't a major surprise that The Lads are favourites to win this with odds of less than 2-1 with most bookies.

Preston have scored at least one goal in four of their last five games, so I am not sure our makeshift defence will keep them out given they got past the likes of Sheffield United and fellow playoff hopefuls Blackburn in the last couple of outings.

What I do hope for and partly expect to be frank is a final attacking flourish, and after THAT GOAL well into added time at home, a certain Paddy Roberts is going to be on fire with confidence and swagger over in Lancashire.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

This is it lads. Who’d have thought we’d be here at the start of the season?

Forget all other results because if we don’t win at Deepdale, all other results are irrelevant.

Preston themselves were in with a shout before their 4-1 loss against the Blades, continuing a run of four without a win.

I’m hoping now their season is over, that they’re focus is on the beach, and not on the pitch.

Regardless of what happens, I’m immensely proud of our season as a whole. It’s truly been a great ride.

As that familiar saying goes; Whatever will be, will be. But will we have a chance of Wembley?

We can only hope!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 1 Sunderland 5 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

Because why the hell not! Why not have a bit of positivity and end on a high regardless of what happens comes 5pm?

Whether we finish 5th, 6th, 7th or 8th - we have had a bloody fantastic season and whilst we may look back and think “what if?” when thinking about those last second penalties given away against Hull and Bristol City, I’m hugely proud of these lads.

We may not end up extending our season by a couple of extra weeks, but by heck it isn’t going to be because we didn’t do what we needed to against a Preston side who couldn’t care less.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

We’ve been stronger away from home this season and with the backing of a good following I think we’ll turn in a good performance and register a positive result against a team that’s got only pride to play for.

Will that be enough for the playoffs? I think it could be…

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Can we do it? We can certainly do our part.

I believe we will walk through a beachy Preston with no gaffer on the sideline. We are 8 unbeaten with so much grit, so much drive, so much determination.

I believe that we will push through, and after the first they will give up and it’ll be a breeze.

If we can make it 3 extra games, with no more casualties, we will all be over the moon.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Hopefully Preston will have the deck chairs out and we can do our usual thing away from home, delivering a win.

We are in with a great shout of making the Playoffs and I hope we give it everything.

Last prediction of the season and our most important game of it all.

It’s the hope I can’t stand.