Roker Rapport Podcast: “Once more unto the breach, lads & lasses” Preston v Sunderland Preview!

Aye lads and lasses, there’s a bit going on this weekend, but frankly nothing as important as Sunderland’s upcoming fixture against Preston North End on what is shaping up to be a thrilling and nervy finish to the 22/23 EFL Championship season on Monday!

By Editor Gav
What’s the crack?

  • Promotion or not, we can’t say we’re not proud of what the Lads have achieved this season can we?
  • So how do we all feel? Are we going into this relaxed and confident or utterly f***ing terrified? Aye.
  • What did the lads make of Tony Mowbray’s press conference? Does he sound like he’s thinking of anything besides a win?
  • Michut-gate; Mogga was noncommittal when asked about Michut’s future at the club. Are we reading too much into it?
  • Looking at the sides around us; who do we think will come out on top as Millwall take on Blackpool, West Brom face off with Swansea, and our old friends Boro meet our old friends Coventry...
  • How do Preston look currently? We got just about what we needed against Watford after a struggle, but will PNE approach the game the same way? Hopefully there’s a few of them already on the beach.
  • Chris tries to trick the Gods of footy into thinking he’s not confident by pissing all over our parade (with love) but is countered once again by Gav’s boundless optimism.
  • All this and much more! HAWAY THE LADS!
  • ALL HAIL KING CHARLIE (HURLEY) & GOD SAVE OUR LUKE!

