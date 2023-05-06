Roker Rapport Podcast: “Once more unto the breach, lads & lasses” Preston v Sunderland Preview!

What’s the crack?
- Promotion or not, we can’t say we’re not proud of what the Lads have achieved this season can we?
- So how do we all feel? Are we going into this relaxed and confident or utterly f***ing terrified? Aye.
- What did the lads make of Tony Mowbray’s press conference? Does he sound like he’s thinking of anything besides a win?
- Michut-gate; Mogga was noncommittal when asked about Michut’s future at the club. Are we reading too much into it?
- Looking at the sides around us; who do we think will come out on top as Millwall take on Blackpool, West Brom face off with Swansea, and our old friends Boro meet our old friends Coventry...
- How do Preston look currently? We got just about what we needed against Watford after a struggle, but will PNE approach the game the same way? Hopefully there’s a few of them already on the beach.
- Chris tries to trick the Gods of footy into thinking he’s not confident by pissing all over our parade (with love) but is countered once again by Gav’s boundless optimism.
- All this and much more! HAWAY THE LADS!
- ALL HAIL KING CHARLIE (HURLEY) & GOD SAVE OUR LUKE!
