Fan Letters: “The nostalgia trip back to 1973 was fantastic!”

Dear Roker Report,
Loving your trip back fifty years, and my one ‘Je Ne Regrette Rien’ in my seventy four years was seeing ‘tickets sold out ‘ and not one in my possession.
If I can predict the team ratings, it would be 10’s all round, apart from Ian Porterfield who earns a 12, with two extra points for the goal and Jimmy Montgomery would be a 20.
He deserves it for all round display and the two impossible saves!
Andrew Bailey
Ed’s Note [Phil] Hi, Andrew! Thanks for your letter.
If you’re looking for the ratings for our heroes of 1973, you’re in luck! Our own Andy Tomlinson rated all the Lads after their efforts at Wembley and you can read his scores here.
Hopefully you agree with his ratings, because every one of the lads in red and white was a hero that day!
Dear Roker Report,
I think we have a chance of re-signing Amad but we may have to wait until the end of August once Erik Ten Hag’s seen enough of him first to decide where to go.
He loves it here, so why wouldn’t he come back?
Ian Hughes
Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for your letter.
I do agree that Amad seems to have really enjoyed his time at Sunderland and his rapport with the fans has been striking, especially when he’s been substituted during games and everyone’s given him a standing ovation.
Perhaps Ten Hag will want to have a look at him during pre-season before he makes the call on where his future lies, but there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s ready for the Premier League, and I hope he succeeds wherever he goes next!
Dear Roker Report,
Here’s a little poem I wrote about the Lads.
I hope you like it!
These boys
Hold on!
Passing
Movement
Wanting the ball?
This definitely isn’t Sunderland at all!
Youth and vigour
Playing as a team
Where’s the journeymen,
And the greedy has beens?
These are just younguns
They can’t do owt
Especially now that
Ross ain’t about!
Hold on
What’s this?
The beautiful game?
Is this ‘that old fossil’
Mowbray to blame!?
Passion
Commitment
Playing ‘til the last
It’s like an invigorating
Blast from the past!
These boys
Have the heart
And the pride for the shirt
Helping us to forget
These past years of hurt
They do it with a smile
And no shortage of style
They give it their all
For the red and white thrall
And, no denyin’ O’Nien
Wears his heart
On his sleeve
With Gooch & the boys
Daring us to believe
Roberts & Clark
Bringing light
From the dark
With Patto & Batth
Showing the bus
How to park
But every squad member
Has played their part
In making this season
An exciting new start
So, one last push boys!
And you can rest tall and proud!
For, you are our heroes
And us,
Your loving crowd!
Stephen W Atkinson
Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Stephen! Thanks for your letter.
That was a great read!
Some cracking references in there, and the little reference to how Tony Mowbray was once labelled a ‘dinosaur’ was neat as well.
When he arrived, who would’ve thought we’d be on the brink of the playoffs with one game left, and that we would’ve played such exciting football in the process?
He’s done a great job, without a doubt.
Loading comments...