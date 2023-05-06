Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “The nostalgia trip back to 1973 was fantastic!”

Dear Roker Report,

Loving your trip back fifty years, and my one ‘Je Ne Regrette Rien’ in my seventy four years was seeing ‘tickets sold out ‘ and not one in my possession.

If I can predict the team ratings, it would be 10’s all round, apart from Ian Porterfield who earns a 12, with two extra points for the goal and Jimmy Montgomery would be a 20.

He deserves it for all round display and the two impossible saves!

Andrew Bailey

Ed’s Note [Phil] Hi, Andrew! Thanks for your letter. If you’re looking for the ratings for our heroes of 1973, you’re in luck! Our own Andy Tomlinson rated all the Lads after their efforts at Wembley and you can read his scores here. Hopefully you agree with his ratings, because every one of the lads in red and white was a hero that day!

Dear Roker Report,

I think we have a chance of re-signing Amad but we may have to wait until the end of August once Erik Ten Hag’s seen enough of him first to decide where to go.

He loves it here, so why wouldn’t he come back?

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for your letter. I do agree that Amad seems to have really enjoyed his time at Sunderland and his rapport with the fans has been striking, especially when he’s been substituted during games and everyone’s given him a standing ovation. Perhaps Ten Hag will want to have a look at him during pre-season before he makes the call on where his future lies, but there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s ready for the Premier League, and I hope he succeeds wherever he goes next!

Dear Roker Report,

Here’s a little poem I wrote about the Lads.

I hope you like it!

These boys

Hold on!

Passing

Movement

Wanting the ball?

This definitely isn’t Sunderland at all!

Youth and vigour

Playing as a team

Where’s the journeymen,

And the greedy has beens?

These are just younguns

They can’t do owt

Especially now that

Ross ain’t about!

Hold on

What’s this?

The beautiful game?

Is this ‘that old fossil’

Mowbray to blame!?

Passion

Commitment

Playing ‘til the last

It’s like an invigorating

Blast from the past!

These boys

Have the heart

And the pride for the shirt

Helping us to forget

These past years of hurt

They do it with a smile

And no shortage of style

They give it their all

For the red and white thrall

And, no denyin’ O’Nien

Wears his heart

On his sleeve

With Gooch & the boys

Daring us to believe

Roberts & Clark

Bringing light

From the dark

With Patto & Batth

Showing the bus

How to park

But every squad member

Has played their part

In making this season

An exciting new start

So, one last push boys!

And you can rest tall and proud!

For, you are our heroes

And us,

Your loving crowd!

Stephen W Atkinson