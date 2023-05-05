Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United - WE WON THE CUP!

Jimmy Montgomery: 10/10

Was always quick to get out and punch balls away from danger but the two quickfire saves he made were unbelievable.

Dick Malone: 9/10

Really solid at right back, didn’t let anything get past him and made a number of vital clearances, including one from Montgomery’s double save.

Ron Guthrie: 9/10

Guthrie was a rock at left back but also contributed going forward. Played one good ball in behind, had a couple of efforts, with one going particularly close to making it two but unfortunately hit the side netting and made a great burst forward in the second half that relieved a lot of pressure.

Micky Horswill: 9/10

Put in an absolute shift in the middle of the pitch. covered so much ground and even had time to get forward and put a volley just over the bar in the first half.

Dave Watson: 10/10

Brilliant in the middle of defence, made not one but two massive blocks in the first half to deny Clarke what would have been a clear goalscoring opportunity. Even got an assist when his touch in the penalty area popped up for Porterfield to score.

Richie Pitt: 9/10

Set the tone shortly after kick off with an absolute crunching tackle on Clarke that let Leeds know they were in for a difficult afternoon.

Bobby Kerr (C): 9/10

Led by example with the amount of running he did for the cause, relieved pressure a few times with clever runs down the right and never stopped hassling the opposition.

Billy Hughes: 9/10

Another who covered a massive amount of ground, was quick to put his foot in and also took the corner that led to Porterfield’s winner.

Vic Halom: 9/10

Never gave the Leeds defence a moment’s peace, battling with them straight from kick off and was almost reward for his effort late on with two quick fire shots, one blocked and the immediate follow up well saved by Harvey.

Ian Porterfield: 10/10

Scored his first goal since January and saved it for the winner in an FA Cup Final, doesn’t get much better than that! Also played well in general, showed a good touch and was accurate with his passing. Only slight downside was giving away a free kick late on right on the edge of the box but thankfully that was cleared.

Dennis Tueart: 9/10

Like the rest of his team-mates, Tueart put in a massive effort in today, closing down Leeds players constantly and then using his pace to get us up the pitch.

Substitute

David Young: N/A

Unused.

Man of the Match: Jimmy Montgomery

This could probably have been any of the team, such was their heroic effort and with special shout-outs to Porterfield and Watson, but my man of the match could only be Montgomery after not one but two world class saves that happened back to back. He did phenomenally well to get down and save Cherry’s diving header but then reacting as quickly as he did to touch Lorimer’s shot onto the crossbar was unbelievable.