Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “I hope Luke O’Nien can play in the Premier League with Sunderland!”

Dear Roker Report,

I’ve just watched the ‘Luke O’Nien Story’ on Sunderland’s YouTube channel and it made me love him even more than I already do.

He’s a model pro and a model human being and father.

Big respect to Luke, and I sincerely hope that he gets to live out his dream of playing in the Premier League with Sunderland, because no one’s worked harder to get there.

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for your letter. It’s been really uplifting to see how well O’Nien has taken to life in the Championship, and after so many doubts about his ability to perform at this level, he’s certainly proven a lot of people wrong this season. I get a sense that he’s still got the same level of passion and enthusiasm for the club that he had when he first joined back in 2018, and his character is exactly what we need at Sunderland: selfless, humble, and willing to play wherever is necessary in order to help the team. Forget the arguments about ‘club legend’ or whether he’s ‘Mr Sunderland’- just enjoy the impact he’s making, the way he inspires his teammates and the way in which he conducts himself.

Dear Roker Report,

The team has exceeded all possible expectations this season and the recruitment team has done a great job in putting the squad together.

There are gaps that require filling and these could be filled by purchasing the loanees. If that’s not possible, we could request an extension of their loan period to us and give us a good chance at gaining promotion next season.

Amad Diallo isn’t going to break into the Manchester United squad so I suggest the recruitment team makes a strong push to get him back, and also to buy Ellis Simms from Everton.

Malcolm Donnison

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Malcolm! Thanks for getting in touch. I do think that there’s some genuine value in possibly turning one or two loan deals into permanent moves this summer, regardless of whether we’re promoted or not. I’d love to see us exercise the option we have on Edouard Michut and bring him to Wearside on a permanent deal. As he develops, he’s going to become a seriously impressive option in midfield and I’d love that to be in the red and white stripes. Simms is another interesting option, and depending on whether Everton survive, I’d definitely be testing the waters with an offer for him. He was very, very good during his loan spell and I think he could be another player with the potential to make a huge impact next season.

Dear Roker Report,

Whether we make the playoffs and succeed in them or not, all we can say is that it’s been a great season and we’ll be better in the next one, providing we get the lads fit and no one decides to leave.

I don’t think that we’ve got anyone to fear, including the teams who are promoted and relegated -bring them on!

Bill Calvert