Vote in Roker Report’s Sunderland 2022/23 End Of Season Awards!

Cast Your Votes Now!
With the 2022/23 season now a thing of the past for Sunderland AFC, and now that the dust has settled, voting has now opened for Roker Report’s annual end-of-season awards.
The categories this year are as follows:
- Player of the Season
- Young Player of the Season
- Most Improved Player of the Season
- Goal of the Season
- Best Moment of the Season
- Worst Moment of the season
The winners will be announced in an upcoming episode of the Roker Rapport Podcast.
Loading comments...