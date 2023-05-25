 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

Vote in Roker Report’s Sunderland 2022/23 End Of Season Awards!

Voting is now open for readers and listeners in Roker Report’s end of season awards - have your say on Sunderland’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Best Goal, and Best & Worst Moments!

By Editor Gav
/ new
Photo by Cardiff City FC/Getty Images

Cast Your Votes Now!

With the 2022/23 season now a thing of the past for Sunderland AFC, and now that the dust has settled, voting has now opened for Roker Report’s annual end-of-season awards.

The categories this year are as follows:

  • Player of the Season
  • Young Player of the Season
  • Most Improved Player of the Season
  • Goal of the Season
  • Best Moment of the Season
  • Worst Moment of the season

The winners will be announced in an upcoming episode of the Roker Rapport Podcast.

ROKER REWIND!

FA Cup Aftermath: How Sunderland’s heroes reacted to their big day!

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “No player is bigger than the club!”

ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (25th May 2018): Jack Ross appointed Sunderland manager!

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report