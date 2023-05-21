Roker Roundup: Sunderland scouts present last night as Chilean international scores

Sunderland scouts watch attacker

Sunderland have been recently linked with an interest in young Chilean international Alexander Aravena.

The 20-year-old, who can play all across the front line, is having a stand-out season for Universidad Catolica (UC), scoring 6 goals and providing two assists in just 12 games this season (before last night’s game against Union La Calera). With this form seeing Aravena making his full debut for Chile in a friendly against Paraguay in March.

According to local sports outlet Minuto D, Sunderland had scouts present last night to watch the player as Aravena started on the right for the home side and the scouts will doubtless have been impressed early on as the number 18 equalised for UC in the 18th minute after he was played in on the right, cut inside and fired past the goalkeeper from outside the box with his left foot:

Así fue el GOOLAZO de Alexander Aravena ante Unión la Calera #LosCruzados pic.twitter.com/yuZuPXNTkb — PuntoCruzado (@PuntoCruzado) May 21, 2023

As well as Sunderland, Club Brugge, AZ Alkmaar and Granada have been linked to the forward but club president Juan Tagle (speaking to Radio ADN) said although there is interest in the player, they have not yet had any concrete offers:

We have not had any expression of interest, I know that he is an important player, who is being watched by many clubs. Football is always dynamic and can change, but so far we have not received any concrete proposal and it is highly regarded by our coaching staff for the second season.

Jobe clause to benefit Sunderland?

Sunderland are expected to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer, according to recent reports. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Bellingham will undergo a medical in the near future after a £3m deal was agreed:

Understand Sunderland are set to sign Jobe Bellingham, here we go! ⚪️ #SAFC



Born in 2005, Jude’s brother says yes to club project as best step — deal has been agreed on £3m fee to Birmingham City.



Bellingham will travel to Sunderland for medical tests in the next 10 days. pic.twitter.com/VC30dtotNe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

Although Romano claims the deal is £3m and other reports have claimed as low as £300,000, both of which could be seen as a steal for a player who is a regular in Championship squads at such a young age, Birmingham City site almajir.net believes there was a clause in Jobe’s contract that would allow the 17-year-old to leave for a set fee if he failed to play a set number of minutes. A clause that Sunderland appear to be set to take advantage of.