Fan Letters: "This group of Sunderland players have made the city so proud!"

Dear Roker Report,

I’ve been a Sunderland supporter since childhood.

I remember going to matches with my grandad and brother, going to the lead up matches to 1973 with my brother, and even being rescued by mounted police as the crowd was so big! I was only nine and I didn’t go to the final of 1973 as I was ‘too young’.

This group of Lads has made the city and beyond so so proud.

The continuing change of management had left most of us sad and frustrated, but this season, the stars have aligned and what a team! We’ve had so many injuries and have the lads given in? No.

They’ve fought and battled through every game, and although it was sometimes a bit sluggish in the first half, whatever was said at half time has inspired and brought out that Black Cat spirit.

Substitutions have been made when needed and there’s been a ‘never stop’ attitude which has been lacking in recent seasons.

I think Luton was a game too far.

It’s not a nice place to play and I believe height, and maybe an over-watered pitch in certain places made their height such an advantage.

That journey has been fantastic, because I think most of us believed we wouldn’t get there so quickly. I also believe that if Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton etc had been fit, we would’ve been in the top two.

Thank you, lads, for an amazing season.

Lift those heads up and give yourselves a pat on the back, because you’ve been noticed by all in football!

Angela Dalzell

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Angela. Thanks for your letter! There’s no doubt that the players deserve huge credit for the way they went about their business this season. As you say, injuries could’ve thrown us completely off course, but they kept going and although we fell short of the playoff final, it certainly wasn’t because of a lack of effort. Attitude and ability-wise, this is one of the best Sunderland squads of recent years and if they carry the same mindset into next season, there’s every chance we’ll be fighting for promotion once again!

Dear Roker Report,

I completely agree with Sean N.

We’re entitled to have some venom against the garbage that Luton and the awful officials threw at us in both games.

Spouting off and being unhappy is OK, you know!

Cheers,

David Miller