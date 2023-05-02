Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundtable: Could a Wearside return be on the cards for Amad?

Gav says…

I think it’s entirely dependent on promotion.

If you take the Sunderland emotion out of it for a second, Amad isn’t our player and as much as he’s loved his time here, he and his club don’t see his future being another season in the Championship.

He’s good enough for the Premier League and if I’m honest, I think he’s a better player than Anthony, who plays his position for Erik ten Hag’s side.

But, let’s say Manchester United do want him to go out on loan for another season. It’s either going to be to a Premier League team that play the right type of football to suit him, or he’ll go abroad to a side playing in Europe. It certainly won’t be another Championship loan.

So if we want him for another year, we basically have to get promoted AND hope the Manchester United manager takes leave of his senses and decides he doesn’t want him in his squad.

All I’ll say is… enjoy him while he’s here!

Malc Dugdale says…

I’d love it if Amad returns next season, but after a very successful loan to us and a mixed season for his teammates at Manchester Utd, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him head back to Lancashire and to see if he can force his way into their team.

United are in a pretty good position to secure Champions League football and that puts an extra strain on any squad, so there’s some sense in him being retained by Utd and maybe to prove he can cut it at Old Trafford.

That may start with early European fixtures but we’ve seen what happens when the lad gets a chance- he takes it.

If none of that happens, I’d be absolutely over the moon to have him back at the Stadium of Light and I actually think another season at Sunderland is potentially the best thing for his development.

He knows the gaffer, the squad and the area, and he’s settled in and performed to such a level that our fans have probably not embraced a loan player more, certainly not in my living memory.

If we do get promoted, that may help our cause but I’m not sure if we stand a better chance of getting him back by staying where we are. If we do fail to go up and we have Amad back next season, our chances of securing at least a playoff spot, if not automatic promotion, will be increased significantly.

Whatever happens, the bloke has been amazing and this season will sit long in my memory as one of the best loan stints we’ve ever had.

Good luck to the lad either way, but I’ve got my fingers crossed for sure.

Joseph Tulip says…

It goes without saying that a return for Amad would be a very popular development, certainly with Sunderland fans.

Such has been his progress this season, it would seem as though we must achieve promotion to secure his services for another season.

Diallo does seem ready for Premier League football and you’d fully expect Manchester United to at least want to take a closer look at their player during pre season.

But I can’t see United making him a focal point of their attack immediately, chiefly because he’d coming out if the Championship.

It might be wishful thinking here, but even if we don’t quite make it up to the top tier this year, I’d like to hope that another season with us, possibly spearheading a genuine promotion push, would be a good option for all. But I can’t help but feel that United would want top level football for a player they paid so much money for, whether it is with them or another Premier League club. Hopefully of course, that Premier League club just might be Sunderland.