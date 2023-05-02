Fan Letters: ‘Sunderland’s squad depth is extremely impressive!”

Dear Roker Report,

In September 2021, I wrote in and sang the praises of our squad depth, stating that it was the best we’d had in approximately fifteen years and mentioning the likes of Denver Hume, Aiden O’Brien, Leon Dajaku and Frederik Alves.

No disrespect to the players mentioned above, but I’d like to sincerely apologise for getting ahead of myself. I’d also like to double down and say that when everyone is fit, it’s a striker short of being the best squad depth we’ve had in that time.

I could go into each position and highlight what I like about each player, but what impresses me most about the current crop is the age they’re at and the potential they have.

I think in the next three years, we’ll see the likes of Anthony Patterson, Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Dennis Cirkin, Jack Clarke and Jack Matete playing regular Premier League football, whether that’s at Sunderland or elsewhere, but hopefully the former,

The point I’d like to make is how we’ve gone from strength to strength since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman arrived.

I remember feeling that the permanent signing of Bailey Wright was a huge statement from the club, and now even he’s fallen down the pecking order purely because of the fact that his teammates have been too good to drop.

I’m very excited about the upcoming transfer window, whether we’re in the first or second tier, and I’ve never had so much faith in our owners and backroom staff - especially after the ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ and Netflix era we had for so long at our club.

As always, great work on everything done at Roker Report, and continue to stay safe!

Liam Moran

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Liam. Thanks for your letter! I think the way that Speakman and Dreyfus’ reign should be judged in terms of the playing squad is whether it’s in better shape now than it was when they first arrived, and the answer to that has to be an emphatic ‘yes’. Not only have we brought some exciting young players to the squad, all of whom have the potential to improve over the coming seasons, there’s also a far more more logical and organised recruitment structure in place, which is a huge change from the way we used to operate. Of course, it’s also an ongoing process and there are areas in which we can improve, but I think they’ve earned the right to do exactly that this summer. They're clearly targeting certain types of players, but also certain characters as well. Only players who are willing to work hard, apply themselves and do their bit for the team are on our radar nowadays, and I think it bodes very well for the future.

Dear Roker Report,

Do you reckon we’ve a chance of bringing Amad Diallo back next season?

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for getting in touch! That’s a question that I’m sure we’ll all be asking during the summer, regardless of whether we get promoted or not. If we’re playing Championship football next season, Amad could be key for us again and if we were to get promoted, I think he’s the kind of player who could make a huge impact in the Premier League. Ultimately, it all hinges on what Manchester United want to do and whether Erik ten Hag sees Amad as a potential first team player at Old Trafford. United are likely to be fighting on many fronts next season, especially if they secure Champions League football, so perhaps it could be Amad’s chance to finally make the breakthrough for his parent club, although I’d absolutely love him back next season.

Dear Roker Report,

Thank you for the latest addition- your WhatsApp group community.

It’s a great idea and I understand the reasoning behind no one being allowed to comment, but it’s just a pity it can’t be used as another discussion/opinions, comment forum.

I know the idiots would be a problem, of course.

Thank you again!

