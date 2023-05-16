Andy’s Player Ratings: Luton Town 2-0 Sunderland - Our brilliant season is finally over

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with either goal but made one really good save in the first half. Almost set up a third for Luton with a very loose pass and dropped the ball in the first half that saw both Hume and O’Nien have to clear off the line. Unable to ease pressure from set pieces due to Luton players boxing him in.

Lynden Gooch (C): 6/10

A solid defensive effort and put in one really good left-footed cross in the first half but also was guilty of over-playing a few times.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Another really good effort in the centre of defence, battled well all night and his reading of the game stopped the score from being worse.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Had to fight for every ball all night, a difficult night and a lose ball to Patterson early in the second half put the pressure on and led to the ‘keeper also under hitting his ball. Made a miraculous recovery off the line in the first half.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Got outmuscled on occasion but competed well and his passing was fine without ever splitting the home side open. Had a horrendous tackle on him in the first half that could have seen Morris sent off if VAR had been available.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Got caught on the ball a couple of times but more than made up for that with a number of interceptions and tackles. Might be inexperienced but didn’t show it on a difficult night.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Cleared two headers off the line in the space of a minute or two following dangerous set pieces into the box and put everything into tracking back late into injury time as Luton poured forward on the break. Worked hard at right back but that meant he didn’t provide enough attacking threat, particularly in the first half but did have one mazy run that saw him fire wide and a shot from distance late on went comfortably over.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Made some good runs without being able to make something happening at the end of them. Hit one just wide late in the first half and headed over in the second. Unfortunately it just wasn’t his night.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Didn’t look particularly threatening all night, worked really hard and kept at it but without anything coming off for him.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Didn’t look right, was electric in the first game but looked a little off the pace following his injury and his best moment was a free kick from distance that went wide in the first half.

Joe Gelhardt: 6/10

Never stopped running or battling with Lockyer but struggled when actually on the ball, never a threat.

Substitute

Aji Alese: 6/10

Made a great recovery tackle early after coming on, showing his pace but how we could have done with him earlier on.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Made some runs forward into the box after he came on without being found, one in particular saw Amad play the ball behind him. Buzzed around the pitch and found his team-mates but the Luton midfield outmatched him physically.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Looked lively going forward late on as he was giving give-and-go’s that caused Luton some problems.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Looked good on the ball but without ever knowing if he was going to drift past a few players or make the wrong choice and giving the ball away.

Man of the Match: Trai Hume

Battled well all game, he may have been smaller than a lot of the Luton players but gave as good as he got. Cleared one effort off the line and made a great tackle on the edge of the box when the score could have got worse. A player we can build around at the back.