Starting XI: Luton Town v Sunderland - same again for Mowbray’s men?

The lads put in a brilliant shift on Saturday and deserved the 2-1 lead we gained - but it potentially came at a cost with both Roberts and Pritchard leaving the game with injuries. Mowbray said they both have a chance, and I think if they’re fit they both start.

Aji Alese also travelled with the team but I don’t think he’ll be considered from the off, so we could see an unchanged team tonight.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Same again in goal - Patto was unlucky to concede on Saturday, he’d pulled off an excellent save in the lead up to Luton’s goal.

Defence: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Lynden Gooch

While Alese is fit, I just don’t see a scenario in which he starts, given the game can go to extra time. I think we’ll go with the same defence as we did on Saturday, with Hume and Gooch either side of O’Nien.

Midfield: Patrick Roberts, Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Jack Clarke

This is where we could see a change, particularly if Roberts is injured, however all being well on that score we could go in with Roberts and Clarke taking on more defensive responsibilities out wide, and Ekwah and Neil starting in the centre of the field.

Attack: Amad, Alex Pritchard, Joe Gelhardt

Amad’s a nailed on starter, as is Gelhardt - and, so too, if he’s fit is Pritchard. Pritchard has really stepped it up a notch or two in recent weeks, and his experience could be vital.