Roker Roundup: Sunderland linked with summer move for Rangers youngster

Sunderland want Lindsay?

Scottish club Rangers are set to release several members of their B team and reports suggest that Sunderland are taking an interest in one of those players.

Daily Record claim that both Sunderland and Derby County are interested in Northern Ireland u19 international Charlie Lindsay who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer once his release his confirmed.

Lindsay signed for Rangers in June 2020 from Glentoran, where he had already made his first team debut, but the now 19-year-old has not featured for the Rangers first team and has spent his time at Ibrox playing for their youth sides.

Mainly an attacking central midfielder, Lindsay has scored 14 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions for Rangers Youth this season, across 40 appearances.

Dajaku ‘says his goodbyes’

Leon Dajaku joined Swiss club St Gallen on loan in January but unfortunately for the winger the move has not gone to plan.

Dajaku did provide a couple of assists in his 11 games, with five starts from 10 Super League appearances but then got sent off twice in the span of three games.

That has led Tagblatt to claim that St Gallen are already planning for next season and have decided to terminate Dajaku’s loan with immediate effect after deciding against making the move permanent.

As he was informed of the club’s decision on Friday, according to the report, the 22-year-old has already said his goodbyes to his team-mates.

Jaissle to remain with RB Salzburg

Sunderland were linked with three potential new head coaches last week, with TeamTalk claiming the club were considering ‘brutally sacking’ Tony Mowbray.

They went on to claim that, as well as the Italian Francesco Farioli, Sunderland were considering RB Salzburg head coach Matthias Jaissle and recently departed New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber.

However according to RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund (speaking to laola1), no departure is planned for Jaissle, despite the fact the club haven’t had a manager stay in position for more than two years since 2005, and he confirms that he has not spoken to any other club regarding Jaissle:

Then maybe that will be the case in the future. You never know what will happen in football in the next few weeks, but it’s not currently our plan. I haven’t spoken to any club.

Salzburg themselves have been linked to Struber but Freund reiterates that they are not currently planning on changing their head coach:

That’s not an issue at the moment. He’s a good coach, but I haven’t bothered with that. We have a good coach, with whom we hope to become champions now.

When asked by laola1 whether that includings Jaissle remaining at the club next season, Freund said: