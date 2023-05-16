Share All sharing options for: Playoff Score Predictions: Can Sunderland finish off Luton and book our day at Wembley?

Last time out... Sunderland 2 Luton Town 1

Well well. This squad and coach never cease to amaze us, do they?

Before that tie, Luton were unbeaten in 14 games compared to us not losing in 9. We all acknowledged we were way less convincing at home than away. We knew we were going to have to field another patched up team with numerous lads playing out of position, and that physically they were going to be dwarfed by the majority of the opponents marking them.

And we still went and won it 2-1, coming from behind too. Superlatives are starting to run out.

This team just oozes commitment, confidence, togetherness and pure class.

After going a goal down to a scrambled effort inside the first 15 minutes after a great save from our Patto, the team could easily have folded under the pressure of playing in front of 46000 fans, but this side doesn't have that mindset. An absolute thunderbolt of an Amad set piece curled into the top corner got the l#Lads level just over 5 mins before half time.

In the second half, we bossed the game so much better than the first period, especially compared to the first 30 minutes of the match where Luton had their best spell.

The place of course went absolutely mental when Trai Hume headed us into the lead a few minutes past the hour point. The cross from Clarke reminded me a little of the moment of that cut back to Roberts away at Sheffield Wednesday. Clarke is just too good to stop, be that in him assisting or scoring. It’s as simple as that.

Though we had a couple of tricky moments from that point on, we managed the game out well, enabling us to take a one goal lead to Kenilworth Road tonight.

Let’s hope our excellent away form continues and we are busily looking at trains and match tickets for Wembley very soon.

Not all of the predictions lads thought we would prevail at the weekend, as can be seen above. Nobody called out an SAFC loss, but fences were shaking a little with the draws being predicted by many.

Predictions League Table - After Play-off Semi 1st Leg (Luton H)

The biggest benefactors from that immense home win were Jack and Malc, who took away three points for a right score, and two points for foreseeing a win and a Diallo opener respectively.

The rest of the lads got a point a piece apart from Matty, who went for a draw and a Clarke goal, so drew a double blank.

Jack’s three points give him a 4 point lead over Malc who now sits in second. Malc now needs a perfect 4 point haul tonight to pull level with JHG, which would set up a proper Predictions decider at Wembley if we make it there.

Matty and Will are both poised to step up if the top two don’t do well enough.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

This is going to be a massive game but I cannot see Luton overcoming the challenge of trying to score the aggregate equaliser without us being able to counter attack, as we love to away from home. They have to take this to us, and I think this massively increases our chances to nick another one.

Luton have let in goals at home in recent matches, including conceding to both Boro and Blackpool in the first half last month. If we can extend the lead to two goals by doing the same, that should secure our place at Wembley for me.

The fingernails have no chance of making it to Wembley if we get there, but I am calling 1-0 to us and Amad to secure our place in the playoff final. The wee man is a class above, and will further cement his place in history as one of the best loanees we have ever signed by getting us an invite to the national stadium.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

What a victory that was on Saturday, a win I was not expecting.

But the tie is by no means over, and we can not be distracted by the bright lights of Wembley, only a mere ninety minutes away.

This will be a tough match under the lights of Kenilworth Road. I feel if we score first, we’ll be able to see out the game with the two-goal cushion.

I have to back the draw simply because that is all that is required.

Come on lads, let’s do the business and get over the line, and take over London once more!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

We’ll do just enough to get the job done!

Jack Clarke has been really dependable this season for Sunderland, and I think he’s got the beating of their right back - he’ll get our goal, we’ll escape with the draw and we’ll be thinking of booking our hotels, trains and flights come first thing in the morning!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 2 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

It’ll be another tight game tonight, and Luton have to come at us - which will hopefully give us some chances on the counter attack.

I’m a bit concerned about their ability from dead balls, and the lack of height in our defence is a worry, but we’ll score goals and hopefully we get enough to take us back to Wembley!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 2 Sunderland 1 (SAFC through on penalties) Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

We have hope. Something to hang on to.

We always play better as the underdog, chasing the pack and doing it our own way. This isn’t that this time. We have something to hang on to and that’s not what we are best at doing.

I believe this is going to go down the bitter end, everything down to a final kick. I can’t see us holding out for 90 minutes while they flood the box, but I can believe in our lads and Patto to do their job in a shootout.

CHEESY.CHIPS.HERE.I.COME.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

What a whirlwind!

After a tough first half spell, sheer wizardry from Amad Diallo and a stellar second half display gives us a slender advantage.

I was concerned about the home leg due to Luton’s away form against our poor home record. We’re now past that, and going into an environment where we tend to thrive.

I think it’s a little dicey to suggest we won’t concede but I am expecting a warrior’s display from the lads, where we look to shut them down and make it difficult.

These lads have the belief and I’m right there with them. Another quality goal will settle it - this is what supporting Sunderland is all about.