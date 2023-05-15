Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundtable: A rallying cry for Sunderland ahead of Tuesday’s playoff second leg!

Malc Dugdale says...

Lads. Can I just say thanks?

Thank you so much for this season. If you read no further, take that thanks from me and be happy that most fans share a warm and happy feeling after such a long period of sadness and concern. You did that already, all of you.

This season has been a height of pleasure for me as a fan of 40 years or so, no matter what comes in the next few days. Please know from a fan’s perspective there is no pressure on you. You can do this, but if you don’t, that’s totally okay. We get it. Time is on our side.

If you are not ready now the future is so bright we can hardly see the horizon.

You’ve had an awesome season. Everything including the weekend against Luton at home was a bonus, and how you are playing is an absolute pleasure to be a part of.

Please remember you finished the league in sixth on credit and hard work, despite a massive amount of adversity. 46 games and you were 6th best, based on the criteria put in front of you. You didn’t choose that criteria, the league did. You just did your job. And how well did you do it!

Go out there and do your best on Tuesday night. No matter what happens you have put a massive chunk of pride back into the club and the shirt. Wearing a Sunderland shirt is a pleasure once again no matter where we roam thanks to you lot. The region is blessed by how you have helped turn around our club and the mindset of its faithful hordes.

In years to come, you will be part of this club’s emergence from dark times and its ongoing success, and every ounce of effort this season will contribute to the momentum that eventually creates our return to the pinnacle of football we so much desire a return to.

This time around though, our future looks even brighter as the passion you have for this club shows us that this resurgence won’t be another season, be that going up or as is, of being the whipping boys or the immediate relegation candidates. This is the start of a new era for SAFC. All thanks to you lads.

Be happy like us to be part of that. Embrace it. Thrive in it and know that if these next two games don’t give us a promotion, we trust in you to be the future of this club that we love so much.

I’ll tell my grandkids about this spell in years to come. However, it goes that will be the case. I already am doing so and I will for a while yet. You are the best we have had for a generation or more. That’s huge, and we love it.

Thanks for that blessing we all have, and the absolute best of luck carrying that momentum on now and in the seasons to come.

It’s been emotional, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Cheers lads. Be happy and be proud always.

Now go smash this.

It’s in your hands. Do what you can. We are there with you now and in the future.

We are Wearside. We will always be by your side.

Thanks again.

Tom Albrighton says…

We don’t need to issue a rallying cry or a call to arms. These lads have it under control.

From the first kick to the last, these lads have never given up, never shirked a tackle, never bottled a game. Against both logic and odds this team has laughed at those who said they couldn’t, embarrassed those who said they wouldn’t and put pay to the theory that they shouldn’t.

Nothing so far has curtailed their spirit or heart, from defeats to old foes, goalkeeper goals and an injury crisis so severe that the Nightingale Hospital on Washington may finally get some use. Tuesday will be no different.

This is a team of quiet confidence and void of fear. Early goals conceded in front of bumper crowds don’t phase them nor does the weight of expectation.

Nothing we can say can drive these players on because they are already so acutely aware of the dreams and expectations rested upon their shoulders and as they stand on the precipice of greatness, they know what’s required because this team and these fans are at completely at one.

Joseph Tulip says...

Unfortunately we can’t get 45,000 Sunderland fans inside Kenilworth Road but those players are so connected with the fanbase, and they know the huge significance of this game to the club and all associated with it.

I’ve no doubt that our travelling supporters will do, as they always do, an incredible job in getting behind the Lads and representing the many watching and cheering on from afar.

SAFC, as a community, we’re all in this together. Let’s not think about the ifs and the buts, let’s concentrate on the task at hand. If any of the players are reading this, we trust you implicitly and believe with confidence that you will do the job!

Anthony Gair says…

Sunderland warriors, hear me roar,

As we step onto Luton’s floor!

In this battle, we must unite,

With passion burning, fierce and bright.

For every pass, for every goal,

Let determination take control.

With every tackle, every stride,

Together we’ll conquer, side by side.

Kenilworth Road may be their domain,

But we’ll show them our relentless reign.

With skill and grit, we’ll seize the day,

Leaving our mark, in our own way.

We’ve faced challenges, we’ve endured,

But our spirit cannot be obscured.

We’ll fight until the final whistle,

For Sunderland, we’ll never dwindle.

The time has come, this is our fate,

To rise above, we won’t hesitate.

For glory, honor, and our club’s name,

Let’s make history, ignite the flame!

So, Sunderland players, stand up tall,

You have the power to conquer all.

Together, we’ll soar to victory’s height,

March on, Black Cats, with all your might!