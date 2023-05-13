Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-1 Luton - Black Cats take the first leg lead!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Barely any real saves to make but had safe hands when he was called into action, kicking wasn’t great early on but that was more due to the visitors smothering us.

Lynden Gooch (C): 7/10

Flew into a challenge near the half way line in the first half, got lucky that Hume bailed him out but stuck at his task and was combative on the left side of defence.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Did really well to get himself into the way of a dangerous shot in the first half, defended well throughout and then popped up with the winner with a really well taken header.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Gave away a dangerous free kick in the first half after a clumsy block on the corner of the box but led the defence really well.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Had to work really hard in the middle of the pitch, especially in the first half as Luton pressed hard but won his midfield battles.

Pierre Ekwah: 8/10

A colossus in the middle of the pitch, tried to overplay once in the first half deep inside his own half but broke often through the middle, showed nice footwork and hassled Luton whenever they had the ball.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Created the first chance of the game when he cut inside and tested the goalkeeper and he won the free kick for our opener after he was brought down following a good one-two with Gelhardt. Had another shot deflected wide following an electric run and worked his socks off all game up and down the right flank.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

Unbelievable strike for the equaliser and just when we needed it too. Not his best game overall, especially with Luton keen to kick him out of the game, but kept at it for 90 minutes.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

A good battle with Drameh down the left wing throughout the game and ended up getting the better of him for the winner as he placed the cross onto Hume’s head.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Got an assist for the opener when he rolled the free kick to Amad and almost got another after his jinking run and then cross found Gelhardt but the striker could only fire wide.

Joe Gelhardt: 7/10

Worked really hard and caused the Luton defence problems with his hassling, used his body well to turn defenders and never stopped running. Could maybe have had a couple of goals but Roberts shot squirmed past him and then he could only steer a Pritchard cross wide.

Substitute

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Came on for Roberts and helped us see the game out, won one good header and was quick to burst forward.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Gave the ball away cheaply near the half way line after he came on very late for Pritchard.

Man of the Match: Pierre Ekwah

This could easily have gone to Hume but Ekwah was so good in the middle of the pitch, covered a massive amount of ground, won the ball a lot after getting stuck into Luton players and was always keen to break forward to start an attack. Very calm in possession too.