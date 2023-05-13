Playoff Score Predictions: Can Sunderland get ahead in this first Playoff Semi vs Luton?

Last time out... Preston North End 0 - Sunderland 3

Well, where do you start with last weekend? We only went and bloody did it!

Sunderland did the job in Lancashire and the wider results (most amazingly, the one at Millwall) fell our way. We have secured back to back playoff slots and set up an enthralling extension to the season, with at least a pair of semi final games against Luton Town.

If we prevail at the final whistle on Tuesday night at Kenilworth Road, this will give us another shot at Wembley, and a real chance to cancel out the double drop from grace all those years ago, with a double jump back to the Premier League.

I really cannot believe I’m saying this. It’s so mad on so many levels.

The Roker Report Predictions gaggle all went for a win for Sunderland, but I would wager not many of them would have foreseen three Premier League class goals we were to dole out in the second half at Deepdale.

The zero-back lift top corner screamer from Amad on 54 minutes started our rampage, and what an incredible demonstration of Diallo’s skill and composure it was.

The experience and guile of a rejuvenated Alex Pritchard doubled the lead a mere 7 minutes later, selling the Geordie Preston keeper a dummy, and beating him with a switched shot that left their stopper (who had kept our attacking threat out with some cracking stops) totally rooted to the spot.

To wrap it all up and enable the remaining half an hour or so to be more like a training game, Jack Clarke did what he does and curled a peach into the bottom right corner after his trademark step in created the room. 65 mins in, a parallel Millwall collapse, and we are in the playoff slots for a premier league berth next season.

Predictions League Table - After Game 46 - Preston NE (A)

Most of the lads called a win, but our Will did best last time out gathering 3 points for correctly calling a 3-0 away win. Most of the rest of the lads got a point for the win, while our Bomber got 2, for calling a win of some sort and seeing that rocket from Amad coming first.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

I can see this being tight, as we aren’t fab at home but we don't want to lose this tie by being too open ahead of the second leg.

Amad is determined to send a message to Ten Hag, and to do what he can to help us before he leaves.

1-0 to us, and we go to their place with a real chance of a Wembley run out on the horizon.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

I never, in my wildest dreams thought we’d have this opportunity.

Whilst I hope we can seize this chance, I’m also realistic that this is a gargantuan task before us.

A win here would be monumental and would have us dreaming of another trip to Wembley.

But a draw would be an excellent result in my opinion, especially given our injury problems, and our strong form away from home going into the second leg.

Neither side bettered the other in the two league games, and I feel that might be the case again.

But a packed SoL could provide an atmosphere reminiscent of that 1998 second-leg against the Blades, to spur the lads onto victory!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

I'm on holiday in Italy but my heart is in Sunderland for sure.

The lads will keep it tight and the wee man will net one to keep this tie open for us to romp it away from our gaff.

1-1, I get back to the UK, and on we go to Wembers.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Luton Town 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

We’ve not been great at home, and I think the way the playoff fixtures have panned out could work in our favour - I’d rather we were away for the second leg.

However, it’s going to be a tough, tough ask over the two legs, and I think we’ll go to the Kenilworth Road leg all level.

2-2, with Amad netting first.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

Who wants a 5th 1-1 in a row between the clubs? Not me. But I can’t see it going any other way. Both teams will feel they have a slight advantage. Home vs 2nd best away record.

On paper we should get beat this weekend. Hands down. But there is something about this team. I’m not sure what, something intangible that I can’t put my finger on.

We held off Wednesday with ease last year, but this time, this time there is no pressure, this is a free hit. And I feel that can go with us as we take a draw to another away game.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Well we made it!

It was a rollercoaster last day and I have a suspicion that it’s not over yet.

Luton are a good side, no doubt about it. They finished 11 points above us, have the 2nd best away record, good players and aren’t afraid to mix it and go direct. The softer among us might think this tough but not this predictor!

We come into the game in good form, fresh off scoring three majestic goals. It doesn’t matter how good you are, if we can replicate that, it cannot be stopped.

These lads have the belief and I’m right there with them. Whatever will be, will be but we will give it everything we have and I fancy us to steal an advantage going into the second leg.