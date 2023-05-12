Roker Rapport Podcast: #TilTheEnd - Sunderland AFC v Luton - The Play-Off Semi-Final Preview!

What’s the crack?
- How are we even here man? How are Sunderland in this position now? Madness.
- How does everyone feel? I’m in a state in all honesty.
- The lads look at Luton and our last few meetings; we tend to draw a lot but could a draw at the Stadium of Light be enough?
- It’s all in our hands again; how confident are we of getting beyond these?
- How inspiring are our young Lads? How much drive do they have? Were their expectations for this season a lot higher than ours?
- Strap yourselves in #TilTheEnd
- Ha’way the Lads!
