 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: #TilTheEnd - Sunderland AFC v Luton - The Play-Off Semi-Final Preview!

The only club that now stands between Sunderland and a return to Wembley - to fight for a return to the Premier League - is Luton Town. Gav and Chris look ahead to our Championship Play-Off Semi-Final fixtures and try not to be too nervous. They almost succeed.

By Editor Gav
/ new

What’s the crack?

  • How are we even here man? How are Sunderland in this position now? Madness.
  • How does everyone feel? I’m in a state in all honesty.
  • The lads look at Luton and our last few meetings; we tend to draw a lot but could a draw at the Stadium of Light be enough?
  • It’s all in our hands again; how confident are we of getting beyond these?
  • How inspiring are our young Lads? How much drive do they have? Were their expectations for this season a lot higher than ours?
  • Strap yourselves in #TilTheEnd
  • Ha’way the Lads!

How to listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

OPINION!

Through Hull & high water – Sunderland’s season kicked up a gear after bizarre Good Friday draw

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: Is Sunderland now bigger than Beyoncé?!

ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (12th May 2010): Sunderland clinch the signing of World Cup-destined star!

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report