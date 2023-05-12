Fan Letters: Is Sunderland now bigger than Beyoncé?!

Dear Roker Report,

I have never witnessed such a shambolic online ticket system as today. I waited in the queue when they were released today and there were 7500 people in front, but I still thought I would be ok.

However when I got on to purchase it allowed me to select seats but then just kept saying unable to put in bag. What system allows you select seats which are obviously unavailable. I am making you aware as not sure if it is my computer or a wider issue.

I have never seen something like this and I never had any issues buying Beyoncé tickets - is Sunderland now bigger than Beyoncé?!

Cheers,

Neil

Ed’s Note [Chris]: Wey, for a start it should go without saying we’re bigger then Beyonce - we’ve lifted the FA Cup twice for a start... I can only speak from personal experience and I haven’t experienced too many issues when I’ve sorted tickets online - but that isn’t me saying there aren’t any issues. There are enough reports to say that there are issues with the system. We’re potentially three games away from a return to the Premier League and our off-the-field infrastructure needs to catch up across multiple areas.

Dear Roker Report,

Can’t wait to see the display again on Saturday, sure it will be great. However was disappointed to read in the statement that we are unable to do TIFO displays because of the behaviour of a minority of fans.

Same minority no doubt that daubed graffiti on a war memorial in Preston on Monday. All I can say is that I hope people start reporting mindless behaviour at games.

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Chris]: There’s a feeling that it’s a growing problem across football and society in general that is potentially related to covid and the lockdown. The European Championship final at Wembley back in July 2021 was probably the biggest example and we are the first to shout up when away fans cross the line by throwing items from above in the North Stand. There is an argument that it’s the responsibility of people around to report it and I can’t argue with the sentiment - but first and foremost it’s the responsibility of that minority of people in general who cross the line to just not be ar*eholes in the first place.

Dear Roker Report,

I have to admit that the power and height of Luton’s attack worries me.

I have full faith in our attack to be able to score goals, but our makeshift defence has not faced a front two with the tools Morris and Adebayo possess.

We could use a returning defender or two to help out aerially.

Tadcaster Mackem

Ed’s Note [Chris]: That’s the obvious concern across the two legs playing a side like Luton and recent evidence such as the home game against Watford suggests it’s something we need to be aware of. We might see a surprise and Ballard and/or Alese may play again this season, but we should probably assume we’ve got the same personnel that has done ridiculously well in the run-in to the season. But other than the concern from set-pieces, Hume and O’Nien have been unbelievably good under the circumstances and should receive a huge amount of credit for how they’ve steered us into a play-off position.

Dear Roker Report,

It goes without saying that our season has been a massive bonus and that the team spirit is without doubt as high and good as it was when we were competing amongst the best of the best during the Peter Reid era. Tony Mowbray, and the recruitment team are doing a fantastic job regarding building the club.

Malcolm Donnison