Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 4-4 Hull - Mowbray’s men denied at the death

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Hard to fault him for any of the four goals, although he might be disappointed that he sold one side a little too much for the third. Made an important save just before our first to keep it at 0-1 and bailed O’Nien out in the second half after he misjudged a high ball.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Very, very poor for the third goal. Tried to usher the ball out but got caught by the Hull player but almost made up for it when he got on the end of a Pritchard ball and would have scored but for a great save by Darlow.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Had Tufan run off him for the first Hull goal and completely misjudged a high ball late on but otherwise played OK. Even got forward on occasion into midfield and at one point got down the side in open play and hit the outside of the post with a driven cross.

Danny Batth (C): 6/10

Got dragged out of position for the first goal but was otherwise solid, despite the score line.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Badly out of position for the second goal, as he tried to win a ball that Dan Neil was already competing for. Provided a good assistance to Clarke down the left wing.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Won the ball high up the pitch for the second goal and had one dangerous volley whistle past the post in the second. Thought he did well in midfield and showing a more experienced side to his game with trying to manage the players around him.

Edouard Michut: 7/10

Worked hard in the middle of the pitch, particularly in the lead up to our first goal where he shrugged off a foul and found a team-mate. Didn’t run with the ball as much as usual but typically reliable passing, if a little safe.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Got an assist with his ball to Clarke for what should have been the winner and linked up well with Amad all game. Some wasteful set pieces though and not as consistently dangerous as Clarke and Amad.

Amad Diallo: 9/10

Let his man run off him in the build up to Hull’s opener but kept growing into the game and looked back to his best by the end of the game. Scored two and was heavily involved in the other two.

Jack Clarke: 9/10

Caused havoc down the left wing, consistently getting past his man. Scored one, provided two assists and won a penalty.

Joe Gelhardt: 7/10

Hassled the Hull defence all game and was at the right place at the right time for the first goal, still not involved enough on the ball but caused problems with his work rate.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Almost got an assist when Hume got on the end of his ball and did really well in the build up to our fourth.

Pierre Ekwah: 5/10

Not really involved much after his introduction, unfortunately that changed deep into injury time when he gave away the penalty thanks to a clumsy tackle just inside the box.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

This could have easily have gone to Amad but a goal, two assists and winning a penalty sees the man of the match go to Jack Clarke. Looked dangerous every time he got the ball, won the ball from deep often and was the catalyst for a number of attacks thanks to his hard work. Should have scored a deserved winner but for Ekwah giving away a penalty with the last kick of the game.