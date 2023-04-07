Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can the Lads give Hull a hammering at home?

Last time out... Burnley 0 Sunderland 0

Much has been said about the point we earned at Burnley last Friday being a huge one, and I have to wholeheartedly agree.

The game plan worked to almost perfection - our defence was immense despite being without the robust and reliable Dan Ballard to accompany the colossus that is Danny Ba’ath. The quality of filling in by O’Nien was of no surprise to me, but the way Gooch stepped up and took player of the match was great to see.

Had the deflected shot from Amad been a few inches lower, we may have even took home all three points from the trip rather than rattling the bar for the keeper to easily collect the rebound.

Coming away with a point and being the first team to shut out Burnley at home in about a year isn’t anything to be sniffed at though, as can be seen from the Predictions our lads put out there ahead of the trip to Turf Moor…

Predictions League Table - After Game 39 - Burnley (A)

Jack, Malc and Martin were the only recipients of any Predictions points last Friday evening, after being confident enough in Tony’s lads to call them getting a draw. None of them called 0-0 though, so only a single point for correct outcome.

That point puts Jack to the top of the tree by a single point, and Malc up to 31, meaning there is a point difference between each slot from 4th to first.

Martin got a point to take him within ten of Bomber, who also failed to notch any points and stays a couple behind Malc.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 4 Hull City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

After a cracking away point at Turf Moor a week ago I think the lads are going to open both carburettors on Good Friday evening and really have a go at these tame Tigers, which makes sense while they are so timid both in terms of form and performance.

Hull drew at home to Rotherham last weekend, and as others have mentioned they only had one shot on goal across the whole 90 minutes. What hasn’t been said is that Rotherham midfielder Quinta was sent off about 12 minutes before the 90 mins were up. Even with a one man advantage for all that period plus stoppage time, they still couldn’t take all three points at home to The Millers.

With a full week between games, the confidence of that Burnley defensive master class by SAFC and the return of Cirkin in our favour, I cannot see them scoring. I can see us having a right laugh at their expense though if we click like we can.

Come on lads…we are overdue giving someone a pasting. Let’s start the Easter long weekend with a fitting rise to glory, with the little Man Utd loanee showing us all why we should have faith in what the lads in red and white can really do.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Hull City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

It was an excellent point against high flyers Burnley and was a point more than I anticipated.

Up next are Hull City, who are in pretty poor form at the moment.

They’ve won one in six games, with the last two games drawn to sides battling at the bottom.

They also haven’t tasted victory in their last six away from home, with the last being at the turn of the year.

This presents a perfect opportunity for us to reinvigorate our own form, which has stuttered in the last two months.

It simply has to be a home win for me and a relatively comfortable one at that!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Hull City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

We’ve negotiated that tricky run of four games extremely well given the circumstances.

It’s about time we put another bloody Wigan or Reading-style thumping on someone and while I’m feeling buoyed by the return of our energy and spirit in the last two games, I’m backing it to come Friday against Hull.

It’s a Hull side that haven’t won away since they went to Wigan on January 2nd, and have only won once in their last eight home or away.

Hull aren’t completely in the clear from relegation with eight games to go, and realistically only need a few more points…but they won’t be getting them this week.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Hull City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Liam Rosenior’s side haven’t been enjoying the best of spells, and only had one shot on target last week as they took on Rotherham at home.

They like to play out from the back - too much so on occasion - and I think we should be able to exert pressure on them from the off. I’m going for a decent Good Friday win with Patrick Roberts, who’s due a goal, netting the first.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 4 Hull City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

After a great and resilient performance last week, the lads are looking to build on it to push into a playoff challenge, and if not then a top 10 finish.

Hull have played good stuff under Rosenior but haven’t pushed on as much as they would have liked.

I can see Hull slowly becoming ‘beachy’ and one we should really take advantage of.

I am expecting a win but I am hopeful for a big one.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Hull City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a spirited defensive display and a sliver of a chance of stealing all three points against Burnley, a potentially easier match awaits against Hull.

They only have one win in their last six games, though Óscar Estupiñán will need to be watched with 13 goals this season.

I expect the lads to go from strength to strength after last Friday and gain a comfortable home win.