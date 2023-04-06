Roker Rapport Podcast: Another Good Friday for the Lads? - The Sunderland v Hull City Preview!

Gav was joined earlier today by our Martin to chat all things SAFC ahead of Hull City’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, and to try work out what Tony Mowbray is going to do next - as we head into a busy Easter weekend and the end of the 22/23 EFL Championship season draws ever nearer...