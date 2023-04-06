Roker Rapport Podcast: Another Good Friday for the Lads? - The Sunderland v Hull City Preview!

What’s the crack?
- Are the lads feeling confident after the Burnley result?
- Do we think Mogga will change anything significantly regarding team selection for this match, or the one that follows on Monday?
- Taking a look at Hull’s season so far, do they have much to play for now really? Can we use this to our advantage?
- After a brilliant performance from Gooch last Friday, do we expect Cirkin to slot straight back into that position tomorrow or do we think Mowbray might stick with the former until the latter recovers fully?
- Sunlun injury updates - Jewi is out for surgery on his shoulder, and Huggins has once again pulled up with an issue... Is the Huggins situation more psychological now? Mowbray seems to think so.
- Who do the lads want to see more of as the season comes to a close, and what are they expecting from these couple games after assurances that we “will see some experimentation”
- Predictions, tangents and all the rest. Thanks for listening, enjoy the weekend and Ha’way the Lads!
