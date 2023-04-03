 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: Dare to dream, or is the season over for Sunderland?

Back to business! Our Gav was joined by Martin and Phil to react to Sunderland holding Champions-elect Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor on Friday night, and to look ahead quite optimistically to the end of our season and the beginning of the next!

What’s The Crack?

  • Was that result as good as a win?
  • Some outstanding performances from the Lads, with Patterson becoming the first goalkeeper since Ederson to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor. Not bad going really…
  • Could we have took all three points? Did we have the better chances of the two sides?
  • Bigger picture; How do we want to approach these last seven games? Do the lads dare to dream of a late push, or are they happy just getting ready for next season?
  • Who do we think we’ll be keeping in the summer - Will Pritchard be offered a new contract? Should he be given one or should we be looking elsewhere?
  • They’re basically all full of optimism and hope for the future here, it’s quite sickening if you ask me, luckily nobody does.

All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!

Links to Listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify Podcasts

YouTube

