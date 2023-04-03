Roker Rapport Podcast: Dare to dream, or is the season over for Sunderland?

What’s The Crack?
- Was that result as good as a win?
- Some outstanding performances from the Lads, with Patterson becoming the first goalkeeper since Ederson to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor. Not bad going really…
- Could we have took all three points? Did we have the better chances of the two sides?
- Bigger picture; How do we want to approach these last seven games? Do the lads dare to dream of a late push, or are they happy just getting ready for next season?
- Who do we think we’ll be keeping in the summer - Will Pritchard be offered a new contract? Should he be given one or should we be looking elsewhere?
- They’re basically all full of optimism and hope for the future here, it’s quite sickening if you ask me, luckily nobody does.
All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!
