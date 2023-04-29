Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-2 Watford - Last gasp Roberts screamer keeps play-off chances alive

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

A pretty quiet game, no chance for either goal and very little work to do otherwise.

Lynden Gooch (C): 6/10

Defended well down the right and got stuck in but not particularly stretched defensively. Unlike last week was unable to provide a spark going forward.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Looked quite comfortable at centre back again without ever being stretched.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Gave away a sloppy pass in the lead up to the opening goal and then lost his man at the corner for the second but played well otherwise and hit the bar and then scored shortly afterwards.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Like Gooch on the other side, defended well without being stretched and unable to provide an attacking threat.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Didn’t look quite at it today, not that he played badly but just struggled to make an impact.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Another good showing from the start from Ekwah, won the ball often and mixed his passing up - his long range passes to Roberts were just ever so slightly off. Out muscled a bit for the first half goal.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Scored what could be a massive goal with a late equaliser, always dangerous on the ball and often in space but without the ball getting to him quickly enough.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

A frustrating game, kept coming deep to get involved but then not enough of a threat in attacking areas, where he would be surrounded by Watford players.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Seemed to have the beating of his full back in the first half, without anything coming from that and then started to come inside more in the second half, which lead to one great chance which he blazed over and then provided the ball for Roberts’ equaliser.

Joe Gelhardt: 6/10

Showed quick feet in the first half to give himself a potential run at goal but was hauled down by Choudhury. Had a couple of half chances that he snatched at but was mostly anonymous, particularly after the break.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Came on as we looked to find a way back into the game and his mishit shot landed for O’Nien to poke home our first. Also had a couple of speculative efforts.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Not his usual accurate self but came on as we were fighting to get back into it and took more risks than he normally would.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Similar to Michut, tried to make things happen and was a little careless with the ball as a result.

Man of the Match: Patrick Roberts

Got to be Patrick Roberts for man of the match for saving our skins at the end with a great curler into the top corner, but he was also our most dangerous player throughout the match.

He came close to scoring earlier in the game when he burst forward but couldn’t quite steer his shot into the bottom corner, as well as forcing Porteous into a heroic block when he again drove into the box and looked to be about to score.