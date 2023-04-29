 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Starting XI: Sunderland vs Watford – same again for crucial last home league game of the season?

We’re predicting two changes to the starting line up…

By MartinWanless
/ new
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Back at the Stadium of Light for what is possibly - but hopefully not - our last home game of the season. Millwall’s win at Blackpool last night means we go into the game outside of the playoffs, but know a win will put us right back in there.

We’re not aware of any fresh injury concerns, so I reckon we could see the team line up like this today.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Another good game from Patterson last weekend, and he’ll be in goal again today.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images

Defence: Lynden Gooch, Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin

With limited options in defence, we’ll probably go with the same lopsided back three/four as we did at West Brom, with Cirkin playing narrow to give the central areas a bit more attention and Clarke providing additional defensive support.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images

Midfield: Eduoard Michut, Dan Neil

I thought Pierre Ekwah played really well last week, but I think Mowbray will bring Michut back into the team to line up alongside Dan Neil in the centre of the park.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Amad, Jack Clarke, Joe Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt was brilliant last week and will continue to lead the line. Behind him, I think Roberts will be recalled to the team and Clarke and Amad are guaranteed starters.

Abdoullah Ba can probably count himself unlucky to start on the bench, but could play an important role as sub.

Sunderland v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

