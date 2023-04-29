Score Predictions: Two games to go - can Sunderland stay in the top six post Watford?

Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Two games to go - can Sunderland stay in the top six post Watford?

Last time out... West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 2

Our patched up and super youthful squad did us all proud in the lunchtime kick off last Sunday, keeping the hopes of the red and white faithful alive in relation to making the play off positions for the second season in a row.

Despite going behind to a somewhat questionable penalty just before half time, Sunderland drew level with a cracking header in the top corner from Cirkin, fed by a precise cross from skipper, Lynden Gooch.

The winner was scored in the last 10 minutes of normal time, and was created through a great team move which started in our half, as we have seen many times this season from this team of fantastic footballers.

This cumulated in our Dennis smashing his and our second goal past the Baggies ‘keeper, in front of emphatic limbs across the nearby away fans.

Probably the most impressive toe-poke many have seen in years provided SAFC with just reward in relation to a game which SAFC certainly deserved all three points for.

The Predictions collective had mixed feelings about how Sunderland would do at The Hawthorns, as can be seen above, which is understandable as WBA were unbeaten at home for a good 6 months or so. A great win, which half of the Predictions lads were extra happy to see for sure.

Predictions League Table - After Game 44 - WBA (A)

The 3 points for Jack for calling a 2-1 away win put him top of the league with 2 games to go. Bomber has dropped away from the pack, but there is still a chance for any of the top 4 to take the Predictions 2022-23 title with 2 games to play and up to 4 points per game on offer in our Predictions .

Malc and Martin both took a point for forecasting a win. Nobody picked Cirkin to score the first never mind a brace, but we don't care, keep doing that lad.

Bomber could mathematically tie with Jack by normal seasons end, though he needs the sort of situation where everything goes his way, with everyone else’s forecast results needing to gather no return.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Watford 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

I cannot believe we are still in this, and for this game I cannot see our form slowing. Watford are all over the place, let’s be honest, so hopefully we can prevail here and in style.

Amad Diallo should have scored in that last game when he was put through in the box but his touch let him down for once in his life.

We also butchered a chance when we had 4 or 5 men against 2, so I can see him resuming scoring form in this tie in front of a full house.

All we can do in terms of making the play offs is win our games and keep our destiny in our own hands.

Gutted I cannot be there, but lets sing our hearts out for the lads at this last home tie of this cracking season.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Watford 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

It’s hard not to wax lyrical about the lads after that fantastic win at the weekend, which ensured we remain firmly in the mix for the play-offs.

Next up are Watford, who with the greatest of respects, are a basket case. Their play-off hopes ended at the weekend in a 1-0 defeat to Hull, denying them their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League.

They’re in poor form with only two wins in eleven and have been awful away from home, with only five victories out of the twenty-two games so far.

They’re there for the taking today, and after seeing our performance against WBA, I must back the lads to do the business in front of the 40,000+ crowd. Ha’way the Lads!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Watford 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Watford are a bit of an enigma. A team still packed with plenty of Premier League quality, but an absolute mess of a club.

If they were still fighting for something this season my opinion might be different, but with a team seemingly disjointed and nothing to play for, I can’t see them being motivated to upset a near capacity crowd at the SoL.

For the first time I genuinely think a trip to Wembley could be a possibility for us so I’m feeling confident (cue a heavy season-ending defeat as a result).

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Watford 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dennis Cirkin

My head says 1-1… but I’m letting my heart rule for this prediction. 3-0 against a team that’s hopefully on the beach, and goalscoring sensation Cirkin picking up where he left off last week. Haway the lads!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Watford 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

In our hands? No problem.

This is going to the final day and there is nothing any of us can do about it.

Watford, as indicated by their fans, are in torrid form with nothing to play for. This should indicate we can storm out of the blocks? Get an early goal and push on with the sold out SOL behind them.

This is gonna be a nervous week for us. But one that shows just how far we have come. Do us proud lads.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Watford 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Watford are still just about in the Playoff picture, and we are firmly in it again after our heroics against West Brom.

We should go into Saturday’s game with it in our hands, with West Brom currently losing 1-0 (at time of writing - I hope this ages well), so we must give it everything. Our home form has been patchy, and is a big reason for us not cementing a Playoff place already.

It’ll be a big crowd and the players need to bring a big performance. Two great goals again on Sunday, and more of that again will surely see us through.

Ha’way the lads!