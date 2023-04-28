Roker Rapport Podcast: ”Don’t jinx it lads, this is Sunlun” - SAFC v Watford Match Preview!

What’s the crack?
- The excitement is building, the stadium is sold out and the scene is set for a crazy finish to the 22/23 EFL Championship season. So how is everyone feeling?
- Just been a mad couple of weeks hasn’t it… Should we all calm down?
- Results elsewhere have put it in our hands now, so will the Lads rise to the challenge in front of what looks to be our highest attendance this season?
- The lads freak out a bit about how well everything is going… it can’t continue can it? This is Sunlun after all.
- How do Watford look coming into the game? They seem a bit of a wounded animal currently, so how should we approach them?
- Should we just go for the kill?
- Gav says something inspirational and doubles down on his bold prediction about finishing in the top six and somehow making it to Wembley for a third consecutive year, but are Chris and Martin as confident?
- Is someone a little too confident?
- All this and more! HA’WAY THE LADS! BRING THE NOISE!
Loading comments...