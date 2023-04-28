How can we all do our bit to ensure Saturday’s game goes as well as possible for Sunderland?

Bring your scarf, your flags and your colours!

Look, I know wearing colours on a matchday isn’t for everyone, and I know the forecast isn’t great, but having a full stadium of red and white shirts would look epic on Saturday.

Even if it is cold or you don’t have a red and white shirt, waving a scarf above your head will do! I think back to the Martin O’Neill days when waving a scarf became a part of the culture in the stands, and it looked class - it would be brilliant to see something like that again.

Maybe you’ve got a flag that you had made for one of our previous Wembley trips, or you have a relative with one gathering dust in their cupboard - why not bring it along?

Get the kids involved, whether that be making signs, painting their face - it all counts.

I think sometimes visually impacting upon the atmosphere can be as important as audibly impacting it, and we can all play a small part in that this weekend.

Bring the noise & passion!

This goes without saying really, and a large part of having a loud, raucous crowd is the team on the pitch doing the business, starting the game on the front foot and giving us something to cheer.

There’s going to be a big crowd there, and hopefully there’s a bit of a party atmosphere.

Let’s sing our hearts out for the Lads - they’ve deserved our backing all season, home and away, and this is no different. It’s a bit of a footballing cliché, but we need to make the Stadium of Light a fortress. If Watford are already on the beach, let’s make their lives hell for ninety minutes so that they can’t wait to get out.

Get in the ground early... and stay #TilTheEnd

I’m a late arriver, usually. We don’t leave the Victory Club til about quarter to kick off, which gets us in the ground just before the players walk out.

I’ll be aiming to get there slightly earlier on Saturday though as we build the atmosphere ahead of kick off. I’ve even seen some fans say they’re going to get to the ground in time for the warm ups, which is mint.

If you can get into the ground any earlier to help build the atmosphere, please do!

And... stay #TilTheEnd if you can.

I know not everyone can, but I think that regardless of how the game goes, with this being the last home game of the season these players have earned our respect and deserve the regular end of season lap of applause from as many fans as can possibly stay behind.

Support Spirit Of 37 with their pre-match display

The good lads and lasses over at Spirit of 37 are planning a display that will ensure there’s something going on in every single stand - but only if people volunteer on the day.

If you would like to play your part and help out, drop them a message on social media so that they can fill you in with the details.

WATFORD (H)



We are looking for volunteers to be able to assist with the set up for our final home match of the season against Watford.



If you are available from 10:30am on Saturday, please send us a message.



HAWAY THE LADS! — The Spirit of 37 (@thespiritof37) April 25, 2023

Support Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen’s food drive

Last but certainly not least is the foodbank collection which is being held by our very good friends at Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen prior to kick off.

Andrea and her team will be with their van stationed right opposite the A Love Supreme shop / Roker End cafe, on the corner of green car park.

If you can give something, please do - it will go towards feeding some of the most vulnerable families living in our city right now.