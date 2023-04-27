TilTheEnd: Bring your scarf, bring the passion, bring the noise!

The events of recent weeks have led to Sunderland firmly establishing themselves as genuine Championship playoff contenders, against the odds.
Despite an unprecedented injury crisis that has ravaged our squad throughout our first season back at this level, this exciting young Sunderland team and our fantastic coaching staff have produced some of the best football we’ve ever seen at the Stadium of Light.
With just two games to go, the potential of a top six finish is now very real.
Saturday afternoon is our last home game of the season, and we can all play our part in ensuring that the atmosphere is as good as it can possibly be on the day.
Together, Roker Report, A Love Supreme, Spirit of 37, the Red & White Army & Wise Men Say are calling on our fellow Sunderland supporters to do whatever they can to make a difference.
This team which gives us everything each week deserves everything from us.
Let’s do all that we can to play our part too.
What can you do?
- Bring a scarf!
- Bring your flags
- Wear your red and white colours with pride
- Arrive at your seat earlier than normal to help build the atmosphere
- Stay #TilTheEnd for the lap of applause - no matter what the result is, this young team deserves our support for their efforts this season
- Sing your hearts out for the Lads
- Support Spirit of 37 to set up their display on the day - click for more info - and jump in to help before kick off when asked, as the plan is to have a display of some sort in every stand
- Support Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen’s foodbank collection pre-match
Before Saturday’s game Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen are collecting food from a collection point opposite the Stadium of Light/Roker End Cafe - food that will be distributed to families across Wearside that are in need of help. If you can help, please do!#SAFC pic.twitter.com/ifclUW4J3s— Roker Report (@RokerReport) April 24, 2023
WATFORD (H)— The Spirit of 37 (@thespiritof37) April 25, 2023
We are looking for volunteers to be able to assist with the set up for our final home match of the season against Watford.
If you are available from 10:30am on Saturday, please send us a message.
HAWAY THE LADS!
