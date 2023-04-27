Share All sharing options for: #TilTheEnd: Bring your scarf, bring the passion, bring the noise!

The events of recent weeks have led to Sunderland firmly establishing themselves as genuine Championship playoff contenders, against the odds.

Despite an unprecedented injury crisis that has ravaged our squad throughout our first season back at this level, this exciting young Sunderland team and our fantastic coaching staff have produced some of the best football we’ve ever seen at the Stadium of Light.

With just two games to go, the potential of a top six finish is now very real.

Saturday afternoon is our last home game of the season, and we can all play our part in ensuring that the atmosphere is as good as it can possibly be on the day.

Together, Roker Report, A Love Supreme, Spirit of 37, the Red & White Army & Wise Men Say are calling on our fellow Sunderland supporters to do whatever they can to make a difference.

This team which gives us everything each week deserves everything from us.

Let’s do all that we can to play our part too.

What can you do?

Bring a scarf!

Bring your flags

Wear your red and white colours with pride

Arrive at your seat earlier than normal to help build the atmosphere

Stay #TilTheEnd for the lap of applause - no matter what the result is, this young team deserves our support for their efforts this season

Sing your hearts out for the Lads

Support Spirit of 37 to set up their display on the day - click for more info - and jump in to help before kick off when asked, as the plan is to have a display of some sort in every stand

Support Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen’s foodbank collection pre-match

Before Saturday’s game Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen are collecting food from a collection point opposite the Stadium of Light/Roker End Cafe - food that will be distributed to families across Wearside that are in need of help. If you can help, please do!#SAFC pic.twitter.com/ifclUW4J3s — Roker Report (@RokerReport) April 24, 2023