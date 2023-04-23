Roker Rapport Podcast: DENNIS CIRKIN IS A GOAL MACHINE - The West Brom 1-2 Sunderland Review!

The stars are almost aligned, the results have gone our way so far and sexy Dennis Cirkin has struck twice at The Hawthorns to give the mighty Sunlun a fighting chance in the Championship playoff race! Our Gav and Chris try to calm down long enough to let us know how they feel about the result.