Roker Rapport Podcast: DENNIS CIRKIN IS A GOAL MACHINE - The West Brom 1-2 Sunderland Review!

The stars are almost aligned, the results have gone our way so far and sexy Dennis Cirkin has struck twice at The Hawthorns to give the mighty Sunlun a fighting chance in the Championship playoff race! Our Gav and Chris try to calm down long enough to let us know how they feel about the result. 

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • CIRKIN YOU GORGEOUS B*******
  • What a result; how do we feel immediately after the game? How proud are we of these lads?
  • Has there ever been a more attractive Sunderland footballer than Dennis Cirkin?
  • The goals; that penalty wasn’t a penalty was it? The reaction to Cirkin’s beautiful head meeting the cross from Gooch to draw level after the break, and the absolutely sensual play that led to a stunning winning goal from the aforementioned (and equally stunning) Dennis “goal machine” Cirkin! Aye.
  • Cirkin wasn’t the only lad on the pitch btw, just got carried away a bit… So how did the rest do?
  • Was that the best team performance we’ve seen so far this year?
  • Mogga; did his subs change the game?
  • Where do we go from here? Dare to dream again? Ha’way the Lads!

Links to Listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify Podcasts

YouTube

