Roker Rapport Podcast: DENNIS CIRKIN IS A GOAL MACHINE - The West Brom 1-2 Sunderland Review!

What’s the crack?
- CIRKIN YOU GORGEOUS B*******
- What a result; how do we feel immediately after the game? How proud are we of these lads?
- Has there ever been a more attractive Sunderland footballer than Dennis Cirkin?
- The goals; that penalty wasn’t a penalty was it? The reaction to Cirkin’s beautiful head meeting the cross from Gooch to draw level after the break, and the absolutely sensual play that led to a stunning winning goal from the aforementioned (and equally stunning) Dennis “goal machine” Cirkin! Aye.
- Cirkin wasn’t the only lad on the pitch btw, just got carried away a bit… So how did the rest do?
- Was that the best team performance we’ve seen so far this year?
- Mogga; did his subs change the game?
- Where do we go from here? Dare to dream again? Ha’way the Lads!
