Andy’s Player Ratings: WBA 1-2 Sunderland - Dennis Cirkin’s heroics earn a vital three points!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Solid handling and good decision making again today, even though he didn’t have many saves to make.

Lynden Gooch (C): 8/10

Brilliantly set up the first Cirkin goal with quick feet and a great cross. Got stuck in all game and did well at one point to win the ball back in the centre circle only for his ball to Clarke to be poor when we were pouring forward.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Slotted into the centre of defence again comfortably, calm with the ball at his feet and did well against Thomas-Asante.

Luke O’Nien: 8/10

Harshly adjudged to have fouled Swift for West Brom’s penalty but competed well with a number of home players all game.

Dennis Cirkin: 9/10

Scored both goals and defended well all game, regularly got forward to support Clarke even not withstanding his two goals.

Jack Clarke: 8/10

Troubled West Brom whenever he was in possession and defended really well on the left wing, came really close to a goal on a couple of occasions but was first stopped by the goalkeeper and then shot just wide.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Gave a couple of cheap balls away in the second half but he put some shift in and almost scored from outside the box.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Worked really hard in the middle of the pitch, used the ball well and won the ball back often. A little unlucky to be substituted.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

Arrowed one shot just wide in the first half and made another chance for himself with a quick burst into the box but the goalkeeper just beat him to the ball.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Covered a lot of ground and was good at relieving pressure with a quick pivot, had a hand in Cirkin’s goal after he spread the ball wide to Gooch.

Joe Gelhardt: 7/10

Really good effort up top, worked super hard and covered so much ground. Drew a huge amount of fouls, particularly in the first half and although not much in the way of an attacking threat, can be proud of his display.

Substitutes

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Couldn’t quite get going in an attacking sense but worked really hard off the ball.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Heavily involved in the winner and did well when he came on.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Not on for long but provided the ball for the winner.

Man of the Match: Dennis Cirkin

.