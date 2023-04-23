Score Predictions: Crunch time - can Sunderland keep their playoff hopes alive away at West Brom?

Last time out... Sunderland 1 Huddersfield 1

The lads failed to grab all three points at home to Huddersfield Town earlier this week. On reflection and based on the chats in the team, a number of the lads in the Roker Report collective felt that the wily old operator that is Neil Warnock outthought our Tony. Whether that is true or not, we were certainly far from our best.

While it was great to see Joe Gelhardt finally look at home running at a defence and scoring a great strike into the bottom corner in the 35th minute, we failed to hold on to the lead.

An equally decent hit by Koroma in the second half, encouraged by SAFC giving him more room than anyone would need, levelled things just before the hour, and a draw was probably a fair result.

Huddersfield are playing better than they have under Warnock, and Sunderland played a fair bit worse than we know they can, partly due to questionable shape and team selection.

The Roker Report Predictions lads didn’t really foresee our Black Cats failing to get the full return from taking on Warnock’s boys, as can be seen above.

Closest (but still no points) was probably Will, who thought we would nick the game 2-1. If only Amad could have controlled that pass in the Huddersfield box, maybe Will and SAFC would have had three points each.

Predictions League Table - After Game 43 - Huddersfield (H)

No change in the table, after we all went way too optimistic, and none of us backed Joffy to bang our first goal in as beautifully as he did.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

We are clearly better away than at home, and in the last 2 home games the Baggies have drawn both, letting in 2 goals against QPR, and battling out a goalless draw at home to Millwall at the start of April.

Even with all the injury issues we have had, we are a more potent attacking force than both of those previous visitors to the Hawthorns, especially when we relax and have fun away from our gaff.

This may end up being our last dance with playoff hopes, so let's go for it, get a few goals and keep our top six aspirations alive for a bit longer… though if we make the playoffs without all the players we have injured, we aint going past the semis!

It would still be great experience for our young squad to make playoff footy though, ready for when we mount a full challenge next season.

Go for it boys!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

By the time you read this, we will know the outcome of Saturday’s results and know exactly what we need to do today.

It’s a tough match in itself, without the added pressure of facing a fellow play-off hopeful.

A loss for either would all but end the playoff hopes of the losers, and a draw doesn’t do anybody any favours either.

I reckon it could be an entertaining match at the Hawthorns, with plenty of chances.

This is probably the toughest call to make this season. So a score draw it is, but praying we make it all three points!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

No matter what result we have achieved up to now, this season just won’t die!

After a very disappointing draw against Huddersfield, we all thought that was that… however somehow results all went our way - which was arguably more frustrating! Our form is good on paper (unbeaten in six) although critics will point to there being too many draws in that run (Huddersfield and Hull in particular!).

West Brom, by slight contrast, have been very up and down recently. They will be disappointed to have lost to Rotherham and drawn with QPR, but have won their last two.

Realistically, the loser can kiss goodbye to their respective withering playoff chances and with that, I can see both teams really going for it, ultimately resulting in an entertaining draw.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

It’s been a season of surprising results, and our recent performances at Norwich, Burnley and Cardiff give me hope we might keep another clean sheet and spring a bit of a surprise on West Brom.

Obviously, Danny Batth’s injury is a huge blow, but we’re capable of springing a bit of a surprise here - and I think we will. 1-0, and I’m going for Amad to grab the only goal of the game.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joffy Gelhardt

Will we ever have a season where we do not have anything riding on it come the end? I think not.

The lads survived a scar midweek, coming out with a point against a team down the bottom of the table with all to play for.

This game is much different, it’s going to have a similar meaning to a playoff game. Cagey, neither team wanting to lose ground, and both being cut adrift with a loss.

I believe we will be the better team here, but once again get pegged back and not find a way to finish the opposition off.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

The playoff push is still on after some favourable results and a tough Hawthorns visit awaits.

I hope Tony Mowbray has learned to not play Pritchard in centre midfield again, and that we see a proper pairing in the middle. It feels like a game where Pierre Ekwah could thrive so hopefully he will get the nod.

We made hard work of Tuesday’s game against Huddersfield but I think this game will suit us better and I back us to keep up the chase.