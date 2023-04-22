Roker Rapport Podcast: It’s The Math That Kills… - The West Brom v Sunderland AFC Preview!

What’s the crack?
- Memories of The Hawthorns; Chris remembers a little further back than Gav aye.
- So are we in it or aren’t we? Is it on or off? How long can we maintain?
- How do the other sides in the chase look recently? Recent results have resulted in pure chaos in the table… Can Blackburn make it? Can Millwall? Could we somehow still not know if we can until we face fellow chasers Preston in the final game of the season?
- Our away form this season has been exceptional, so are we confident of three points? Do West Brom have more to lose?
- What changes would the lads make to the side? Who would they love to see make an appearance, if not a start?
- Gav makes a bold prediction (probably) Chris laughs at him (probably) and much more (probably)
- Ha’way the Lads! It’s still (probably) on!
Loading comments...