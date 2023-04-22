Roker Rapport Podcast: It’s The Math That Kills… - The West Brom v Sunderland AFC Preview!

Our Gav and Chris return (after telling you they have little hope left for our playoff chances) to tell you that they might have some hope for our playoff chances still.. but only if the stars align and results go our way. They also occasionally mention the fact we play West Bromwich Albion - in front of the Sky cameras yet again - on Sunday.