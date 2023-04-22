Fan Letters: “Danny Batth’s injury is a bitter blow for Sunderland”

Dear Roker Report,

Losing Danny Batth is a bitter blow.

I know there aren’t many games left but he’s been my player of the season. He’s a rock in defence, is never beaten in the air and is also a fantastic leader.

It doesn’t hurt as badly as it should but I feel that with him in the team, we could keep the season going right until the very end at least.

Young Joe Anderson now needs to step up in his absence and I hope he does, because he could be another star in the making.

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for your letter. I agree that Batth being ruled out of the final three games is another setback for us. He’s been absolutely exceptional this season and even when we’ve had an unsettled defence when the likes of Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin have been absent, he’s been an ever present. Regarding Joe Anderson, I agree that this is a big chance for him, and although it’s probably not how he imagined he’d get an opportunity, hopefully he’ll slot in and show us exactly why we signed him from Everton.

Dear Roker Report,

As a Sunderland supporter of sixty four years of watching the club from afar (I’m a Brummie but with parents from the North East) I’ve recently moved to the area.

I was at Wembley in 1973 aged eighteen, and have attended as many games as I could over the years.

Upon moving to the area last year, the first thing I did was purchase a season card. I haven’t regretted it for one second and I’ve renewed for 2023/2024.

What a wonderful season we’ve had regardless of the outcome, and what a pleasure it’s been to watch these lads play this year. It’s certainly the best football since the Peter Reid days!

I’m immensely proud of the club, the players, the manager and supporters, and we beat Birmingham City twice!

Keith Hoey

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Keith. Thanks for getting in touch! I fully agree that we’ve had a successful season, regardless of what happens during the final three games. We’ve got a squad filled with talented players and as you rightly say, some of the football this season has been absolutely dazzling. With some good recruitment over the summer and the return of our injured players ahead of next season, there’s no reason we can’t continue to progress and target a place in the top six if we fall short this time round.

Dear Roker Report,

The whole idea of going digital seems to be a disaster for the older supporters.

I personally don’t have a digital phone or watch, and I tried to email the ‘no digital’ helpline several times that we were given when I paid for my season ticket without being able to get any response, so I emailed the ticket office several times stating my block number, seat number and customer number, only to be told to try the ‘no digital access office’.

How many ticket offices do we have or are there just different desks in the same office giving people the runaround? Is it not possible to pass these inquiries from one desk to the other?

Trevor Thompson