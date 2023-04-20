Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: ‘Keeping this core together is as important as it ever has been’ says RR reader Matt

Dear Roker Report,

I have to say the excitement surrounding us as a fanbase is at its highest point in the last decade. Truly feels like we have something to be happy about.

However, I think our own fickle nature is our downfall, for years we’ve watched one mediocre player after another come in and bleed our club dry (ownership issues aside) and now we have a core of players that want to be here. But one or two negative performances we jump on their back, calling for their heads. I think it’s about time we get onto the fact we have a good bunch of lads. And rather than calling for their heads, we realise keeping this core together is as important as it ever has been.

Improvements needed definitely, but finally, we have something to build from rather than patching holes we’ve dug ourselves.

Matt Watson

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Thanks for your email Matt – I agree, the club’s in its most positive place for a generation. The vast majority of fans will be very happy with things overall, and, as supporters, we’ve got that strange position of understanding the long term while also reacting in the moment to games, performances, and decisions that have been made along the way. It’s sometimes difficult to get a balance in the moment, but as far as the bigger picture goes it’s incredibly positive – the group of players we have at present are brilliant, and deserve unconditional support at present.

Dear Roker Report,

Season isn’t over yet, not til the fat lady sings, and I wouldn’t rule anything out. It is annoying that we aren’t in the top six as I write this to be honest as I think we are better than every other team in the play off spots. We would beat them all over two legs.

Half full glass here!

Jason Brown

Ed’s Note [Martin]: I agree Jason – I’d fancy us, and I reckon there are a few twists and turns yet!

Dear Roker Report,

Going up or not, we’ve had a good season the lads have been totally committed and still are as the season comes to end great stuff keep it up lads. But please, to the club scrap this ridiculous ticket sales online. It’s not working it’s just a waste of time trying to get tickets.

Anthony Emmerson