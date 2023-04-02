Lasses match preview: Sunderland Women v Crystal Palace Women

The Build-Up

The Lasses have the chance to extend their unbeaten run of three games to four following last week’s draw against Charlton. The Eagles, meanwhile, sit above us in the table by nine points, though a patchy run of form leaves open the door of opportunity for victory in front of our fans.

The Lasses

Well thank goodness for Grace McCatty’s equaliser in the 93rd minute...

In a match with more ups and downs than an enthusiastic pogo-stick, Sunderland led Charlton before conceding two goals in quick succession meant the Lasses were chasing a point till the closing moments of the match.

Sunderland enter the final four games of the season, a run that includes a fixture against league leaders, Bristol City, on the back of a promising undefeated spell, and will be hoping to get the run in off the best possible start today.

The Opposition

Other than lowly Coventry, Palace are the only team in the league to have no draws in their 18 matches so far this season - nine wins, nine losses. This is a team that, despite sitting higher in the table than Sunderland, has the second worst defensive record in the league and although their forwards are not to be dismissed, this is a side that depends on scoring first and defending later.

Their previous fixture was a 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers with Molly Sharpe scoring her third goal of the season.

Final Thoughts

I’m optimistic. I considered Charlton to be a stronger side than Palace and the Lasses did well in recovering a point after such a shock concession of two goals in as many minutes.

It is is difficult to find reliable sources for injury news in the Women’s Championship, and making predictions on lineups, outside of who starts in goal, is never an exact science. Whatever the starting XI, you can guarantee they’ll be quietly confident of a result.

Sunderland have talent, the game is at home, the weather is improving and Palace’s form is patchy.

See you at the ground for a positive result.

Recent League Form

Sunderland: L L W D D

Crystal Palace: W L W L W

Last Time Out

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Sunderland / Emily Scarr 56’, Katy Watson 89’