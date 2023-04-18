Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield Town - frustration as we end up with a point

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Thought he was very good tonight, had superb handling and was out quickly a few times to snuff out danger. No chance with the deflected goal and barely an actual save to make.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Not much joy going forward tonight but was solid enough defensively.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Had a few wayward defensive headers in the first half but defended well and tried to support the midfield with a few forays forward.

Danny Batth (C): 6/10

Solid as usual in the middle of defence, won everything in the air but not overly tested by the Huddersfield attack.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

A gritty performance at left back but didn’t look particularly comfortable on the ball, had one good chance that was well blocked in the first half.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Had a lot of work to do in the middle of the pitch as the only recognised central midfielder, covered an awful lot of ground.

Alex Pritchard: 5/10

Set pieces were very poor tonight, had a good chance to score in the first half but passed up a clear opportunity to play in Amad. Played a deeper role tonight but didn’t look comfortable doing so.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

A frustrating night for Roberts, too often too far away from Amad for their link up play to cause problems.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Should have scored after being played in by Pritchard but skied his shot over, had a couple of quick fire shots deflected in the second half. Got an assist for his ball to Gelhardt but not at his best, summed up late on when he was played in by Clarke but he couldn’t control the ball.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Looked a threat whenever he got the ball and set up both Amad and Gelhardt for half chances and almost set up a winner but for Amad to miss control the ball.

Joe Gelhardt: 7/10

A really good first half display by Gelhardt, took his goal very well but looked more confident all round, with a nice back heel to set up Pritchard. Worked hard all night but disappeared after the break. Tracked Koroma for the Huddersfield goal but couldn’t quite get close enough.

Substitutes

Isaac Lihadji: 5/10

Came on for Gelhardt but struggled to get involved.

Tommy Watson: N/A

Came on for a first team debut but too late to make an impression.

Joe Anderson: N/A

A late arrival following Batth’s withdrawal.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Neil’s 100th appearance for the club tonight and had to work really hard and show a lot of experience, as he had very little support alongside him in the middle of the pitch. Covered so much ground in front of the back four and tried to make things tick when we were in possession.