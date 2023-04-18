 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

Starting XI: Sunderland vs Huddersfield – we’re predicting three changes to Tony Mowbray’s team!

After a hugely important three points on Saturday, we take on Neil Warnock’s revitalised Huddersfield, knowing three points could really make the final couple of weeks interesting. But who will be in the team tonight?

By MartinWanless
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dennis Cirkin’s suspension after receiving his two yellow cards on Saturday means we’re forced into at least one change, although Tony Mowbray said Cirkin would have been rested regardless following two games in quick succession after retiring from injury. Mowbray also said a player picked up an injury on Saturday that will rule him out - although he didn’t say who that was.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Same again in goal - we’ve been very lucky so far this season with Patterson’s fitness and he’s looking very comfortable at this level now.

Sunderland v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Defence: Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien

I reckon we’ll go same again in terms of formation, with O’Nien coming back in to replace Cirkin, and Hume and Batth forming the rest of the defence.

Sunderland v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Midfield: Lynden Gooch, Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Jack Clarke

I think we could see a change in midfield, with Ekwah replacing Michu to line up alongside Dan Neil. Gooch and Clarke should line up in the wide positions, with Gooch the more defensive of the two.

Sunderland v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Joe Gelhardt, Amad

I’m going for Pritchard to be the player who picked an injury up, and if so Gelhardt will come in to replace him. Alongside, Roberts and Amad will surely play.

Sunderland v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

