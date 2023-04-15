Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-1 Birmingham - Dare to Dream? We’re a point off the playoffs

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Not too many saves to make but made a couple that you would expect him to make, no chance with the goal but was very good in the closing stages as Birmingham pushed for an equaliser. Made one great claim from a corner under huge pressure and read the game well to clear a through ball.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Worked hard at right back against Khadra and just about got the better of him, tried to provide support going forward but without success.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Right place at the right time in first half injury time to equalise and looked quite comfortable at centre back.

Danny Batth (C): 6/10

Battled well with Jutkiewicz all game but made a couple of uncharacteristic errors, the first of which was when he committed too early high up the pitch in the lead up to Birmingham’s goal.

Dennis Cirkin: 5/10

Had a difficult afternoon against Chong and was picked up two yellow cards for fouls against the winger. Took a heavy blow to the face after Chong ran into him for the second.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Worked hard in front of the back four and made one important interception in the first half following a Brum break. Almost scored a great goal from a corner but for a deflection to take it wide.

Edouard Michut: 5/10

Very quiet today, made some simple passes but unable to progress play against a team who had everyone back while we were in possession.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Had some nice moments early on with Amad but was quiet for most of the game. Despite that still picked up an assist for a clever headed to Hume in first half injury time and really should have scored after he was played in by Gelhardt.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

A bit like Roberts, had difficulty getting into the game for long stretches but started brightly and was involved in some half chances for others. Scored a top quality winner after cutting inside and firing into the bottom corner.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Nothing much happened for him in an attacking sense with almost everything going down the other side of the pitch but put a shift in off the ball and got an assist after playing a great cross field ball in the lead up to the winner.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Had a couple of half chances early on but was caught out in the lead up to the first goal, some poor set pieces today but the first goal came from a set piece and showed his experience following Cirkin’s red card as he won some vital free kicks deep in our half.

Substitutes

Joe Gelhardt: 6/10

Laid a chance on a plate for Roberts and worked hard as we saw out the win.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

The ball seemed drawn to O’Nien when Birmingham were putting crosses in late on.

Joe Anderson: 6/10

Came on for a debut after Cirkin had been sent off and looked OK.

Pierre Ekwah: N/A

Injury time arrival as we looked to see the game out.

Man of the Match: Trai Hume

Got the equaliser at such an important time, as he got on the end of Roberts’ clever header back across goal. But despite the right back making the right back berth his own this season, he still looked at ease playing alongside Danny Batth in the middle of defence. Calm on the ball and wins his fair share of headers at the back.