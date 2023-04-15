Score Predictions: Can Sunderland Beat the Brummies?

Last time out... Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1

The lads did a great job away at Cardiff City in our last fixture, keeping our long shot play off hopes alive and restoring some confidence and winning spirit in the squad.

The scoring hero was an unlikely one - Dennis Cirkin returned to a scoring role in the team after a longer period than anyone would have wanted to see recovering from a head injury he suffered, while scoring his last goal to help the lads in a very similar way.

Dennis’ goal scored on the hour, which was a tap in after a rasping shot from Pritchard straight through the wall was parried by the Cardiff keeper, proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Roker Report lads were in the main quite optimistic before the game in Wales, as can be seen from the below guesstimates from the boys.

Predictions League Table - After Game 41 - Cardiff (A)

The main benefactor from the Cardiff away tie was Malc, who grabbed 3 points for correctly calling the narrow 0-1 away win for the lads.

Like the rest of the lads he didn't see Cirkin scoring, but he takes a welcome boost to his score as we approach the home straight in the Predictions season.

Pretty much everyone else went for a win, and some of them foreseeing more convincing victories than Malc’s 1-0 call, so everyone got at least one point…apart from Martin, who went for a draw away from home hence gets nothing.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Birmingham City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

The performance at Cardiff deserved more than a 1-0 away win for me, and I am hoping a huge home crowd for this seasons International Fans Day will see the lads way more capable at converting the chances we create than was the case for the game in Wales.

Brum actually are in better form than us in the last 5 games, taking 8 points from the last 5 compared to our six. They have also taken 4 points from the last 3 away games, with a win at QPR and a share of the points away at Reading a week ago. When facing Watford a month ago though, they took a bit of a tonking, and I think we are as good a football side as Watford, if not better than them.

Lets see a strong performance from the lads led by our Amad, who is getting back to his best after a bit of a dip in form a little while ago.

A 3-0 win, playoffs still on, and all our global red and white mates who have made such an effort to come see the lads get just reward for their faith and commitment.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Birmingham are a side with not much more than pride to play for.

Whilst not mathematically safe, it would take an improbable set of circumstances to find them playing League One football next season.

With that in mind, plus our outside chance of sneaking into the play-offs, I think we’ll win today.

Birmingham aren’t in bad form recently, and are unbeaten in the last four games. But delving deeper into their form this season, that’s the longest they’ve managed this season.

The lads have reignited the small hope of play-offs, and hopefully, we can hold onto that by putting a little late run together!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Simple as that.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

Back at the Stadium of Light, and hopefully a slightly more sedate affair than our previous home game awaits.

It’s international fans weekend, and three points could make the end of the season look that little more intriguing than it appeared post-Hull.

I’m going for a tight, tense, one-goal win, with Amad notching the opener and the play offs becoming a tantalising possibility.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Birmingham City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

After getting back to winning ways, the lads return home with a chance for every game from here on out to mean something, something to play for.

I believe that we can go again and win back to back games. We played very well in the reverse fixture and I have no doubt we will do the same here.

Let’s go chasing those final places.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Birmingham City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After another good away win, we must look to how capitalise and improve our home form.

Birmingham is the first of back to back home games and we have to give it everything. That late penalty against Hull looks all the more disappointing with the current tightness in and around the playoffs. Make no mistake, however, we are firmly in the mix and with others having to play one another, we need to step up.

Birmingham have not pushed many boundaries this season but a win over Blackburn earlier this month shows they are no mugs, either.

I think we will take it in a battling display with our flashy glimmers in the likes of Diallo and Clarke the difference.