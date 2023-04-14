Fan Letters: “What’s currently happening up the road doesn’t bode well for Sunderland”

Dear Roker Report,

It must be particularly galling for season ticket holders to consider how, had we secured one or preferably two experienced centre forwards, we’d already be in the top six.

I’m getting no younger, having supported the Lads since their first ever relegation in 1958 and I feel that with Amad Diallo, we had that extra edge.

At some stage, our billionaire owner is going to have to open his pockets, and it’s already dispiriting to see what’s happening up the road. With youngsters invariably wanting to support a successful team, it doesn’t auger well.

I can remember attendances of 11,000 even when Charlie Hurley played, and a long overdue statue for him is another issue.

The best we can hope for is that young talented footballers realise there’s far more chance of a regular game with us than the Mags, who can buy instant ability.

David Haswell

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, David. Thanks for your letter! I’m not so sure whether I buy into this argument about young fans switching allegiance to Newcastle, even in spite of their new-found wealth. Had social media existed back in the 1990s, when Newcastle were top four regulars and competing for the league title, perhaps the argument would’ve been the same, and we didn’t lose fans to the other side back then so I don’t see it happening now. Sunderland AFC is on a far more positive path that it’s been for some time, and I think that people can see things changing for the better. With that in mind, there’s no real reason to believe that the young supporters of tomorrow will be trading in their red and white shirt for a black and white one.

Dear Roker Report,

Please stop all the talk of promotion.

Finishing where we are or perhaps a little higher would be fine and the current team, although it’s doing great, is nowhere strong enough for Premier League football.

I’ll need an influx of experience at the higher level to maintain the requirements of that level and we certainly won’t maintain our reliance on loan players.

Roll on 2023/2024 and a great season!

George France

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, George. Thanks for getting in touch! I agree that finishing in upper mid-table would represent a very good season for the team, and that it would give us a platform on which to build and target a playoff spot during 2023/2024. I agree that greater strength across all areas of the squad is needed, but as Tony Mowbray has said, we have the core of a very exciting team and this summer should hopefully be the time for us to address the weaknesses within the team and to give Mowbray the depth he needs.

Dear Roker Report,

Is Sunderland’s injury record (especially regarding medium to long-term injuries) worse than that of other clubs?

If so, why?

David Jackson