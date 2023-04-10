 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship

Starting XI: Cardiff versus Sunderland – just one change predicted for the lads this afternoon!

After Friday’s goal bonanza, who’ll line up in South Wales today?

By MartinWanless
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s a struggle to predict Tony Mowbray’s team at the moment – I thought he’d have made more changes on Friday, given he said some younger lads would be getting more of a chance after Burnley, and we had these games in quick succession. Luke O’Nien’s a rumoured absentee today – and I’m guessing he’ll be our only change...

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Despite conceding four on Friday, there wasn’t much Patto could have done with any of them and he’ll start again today.

Burnley v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - Turf Moor Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Defence: Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch

Luke O’Nien’s rumoured to be missing today, and if he is out it leaves us a bit short in defence. Joe Anderson is one option, but I don’t think Mowbray believes he’s ready, so I’m going for Dennis Cirkin to be O’Nien’s replacement. This could mean we go to a back three, with Hume tucking in and Gooch and Clarke wing backs, but we’ll see.

Sunderland v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship
Back in the line up?
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Midfield: Edouard Michut, Dan Neil

I thought Mowbray would have given Dan Neil a break on Friday, but we’re seemingly intent to wring every last drop out of him this season, and we’ll likely see an unchanged midfield.

Sunderland v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Joe Gelhardt, Amad, Jack Clarke

Again, I expected to see a change or two here on Friday in preparation for today, but as we didn’t I suspect it’ll be same again. It was good to see Gelhardt get on the scoresheet, and hopefully that kickstart his spell here. Another three or four goals in the six remaining games could change the perceptions of his loan.

Sunderland v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship
Another goal for Joffy today?
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

