Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-5 Stoke City - Awful display as Potters run rampant

Anthony Patterson: 4/10

Came for a ball he was never getting for the fifth goal and although he made a good initial save for the fourth, he could only push it out to a Stoke player. No chance with the other three.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Blocked the initial shot for the third and unlucky to see it go straight back to the Stoke player. Didn’t play badly, despite the score line.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Was very good in the first half but got exposed with no protection at all in front of him after the break.

Danny Batth (C): 5/10

Not at his best today, looked a little leggy and like Ballard was offered no protection from the midfield during the second half.

Aji Alese: 4/10

Was doing OK, without standing out, but got turned on the half way line for the first goal and did not match the run by Smallbone.

Dan Neil: 3/10

I don’t know how many times he has to fanny around on the ball when he’s last man before he learns his lesson, an absolute howler when we were on top and looking for an equaliser.

Alex Pritchard: 5/10

Good movement to get his goal but should not be playing central midfield, more influential after the break after he moved further forward.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Kept going the entire game and created Pritchard’s goal after link up play with Amad. Started as a number 10 but looked more comfortable back on the right in the second half.

Amad Diallo: 5/10

Looked a little lost on the right wing without Roberts around him, combined well with him after the break though to create our goal.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Had the beating of his full back on a number of occasions in the first half, both driving down the line and cutting inside but never anyone busting a gut to get on the end of his cut backs. Went down a little too easily a few times as frustration kicked in.

Joe Gelhardt: 3/10

He worked hard off the ball and had no service in the box but really struggled when the ball came near him, it bounced off him a few times on the half-way line and struggled to get into the game.

Substitutes

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Always involved in the game but unfortunately he gave the ball away cheaply in the lead up to the third goal.

Edouard Michut: 4/10

Took a blow to the face after coming on at half-time but was anonymous otherwise as Sunderland’s back four was exposed.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

Some very poor performances today but although we got beat 5-1, I’m going to give Dan Ballard my man of the match. I thought he was very good in the first half, reading the game well and showing pace and determination at the back but let down by his midfield after the break.