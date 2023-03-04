Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can Sunderland bounce back against Stoke City and the baldy snake?

Last time out... Coventry City 2 Sunderland 1

Another loss on the road for the lads last weekend.

As was the case with Rotherham away, though we did ok at times we looked a little jaded, not really on it and second best for most of the game. Though we had huge amounts of possession and a couple of half decent chances, we lacked a killer instinct in and around the box and once again we didn't seem to know how to get the most from young Joffy.

A great goal very late for Amad probably made the result a little more respectable than it ended up, but we need to move on and find a way to rebound to prevent a three game losing streak at home.

Today’s opponents come led by our promotion-hero-turned-turncoat-villain Alex Neil and his Stoke side, who sit nine points behind us, and coincidentally another 9 above the relegation threatened teams in the bottom three.

No points for our Predictions punters last weekend, with four of the lads calling a draw, two an away win, and none of us thinking Amad would score first.

Nice of him to curl a beauty in stoppage time to give the faithful away fans something to cheer, though many wondered where that class had been for the preceding 91 minutes.

Predictions League Table - After game 34 - Coventry away

No change in the table again. Five points separate the top five, and only two points split the top three.

Martin remains in need of some nitrous oxide to boost him up the table.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Stoke 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Stoke have the same five game form as us, just spread differently - two wins, two losses and one draw.

They have lost their last two away games (one in the FA cup) like we have, and they played in the week when we have had a week off after two weeks containing four tough games.

I'm hoping the rest and some extra thinking time for the gaffer means we can get back to winning ways and complete the double over Stoke. 2-0 to us, Jack scoring another top bin screamer in the first half, and Luke to get one from the middle of the park to restore our faith in this young and promising side.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Stoke 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

We come off two consecutive defeats, and are in desperate need not to make it a third.

We welcome a familiar bald Scottish fella back to the SoL, whose decision to swap Sunderland for Stoke is looking all the more foolish.

Their form is arguably one of the most inconsistent, with almost each win followed up with a loss. Never mind the calls for his head from the Potters’ faithful.

I would love nothing more than us sticking that knife in further, and turn the heat up on his tenuous position.

I think it’ll be close, but I’m backing the lads to sneak a goal and bag all three points.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Stoke 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

A battle of the red and white stripes. The sliding doors derby as I am branding it. What could have been vs what has come to be.

Given our current form, the opposition now has a lot less significance, as it has now become a game to avoid three defeats on the bounce. What would have been billed as one to stick it up Alex Neil’s arse has now become “just let's get back to winning ways”.

Stoke’s away record is better than their home one and recent results suggest that they could turn up and be absolutely anything! Conversely, I don’t think our performances have been bad, just very jaded.

For me it comes down to one thing – how well our more influential players have recovered over the past week. If Mowbray has brought the energy levels back up I don’t think Stoke stand a chance. If the legs are still holding some lactic acid, Stoke could muscle their way to 3-points at the Stadium of Light.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Stoke 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

I’m really looking forward to this one, and hopefully the lads will be fired up in a controlled way to prove a point to Alex Neil.

I think Mowbray will go with experience, and I’m backing Alex Pritchard to get the first goal of a close encounter.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 - Stoke 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

We need a win. We need it Saturday. Stoke have been very hit-and-miss all season and big boy Alex Neil hasn’t done much to help it.

Let’s keep it short and sweet. Let’s show him what he could have had.

HAWAY THE LADS!

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Stoke 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Going up against Stoke has its own mini-story with the return of the bald miser that is Alex Neil. He cut and ran after being denied the chance to sign journeymen such as John Ruddy and Jayden Stockley, leaving for the bright lights of Bet365’s bags of money.

Stoke’s team reminds me of a Sunderland one of years gone by, full of has-beens looking for the gravy train and I hope we will be able to show just how far we’ve come.

I’m hoping each week will give Gelhardt a better understanding with his teammates and that we can find a bit more rhythm.

Stoke seem poor, to me, and I fancy us to take the win in front of a home crowd that will make it a bit more hostile with a villain in the opposing dugout.