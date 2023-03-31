Andy’s Player Ratings: Burnley 0-0 Sunderland - Mowbray’s Mackems superb as a point is earned

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Barely a save to make other than a quick reaction to pat down a shot through a crowd in the first half but looked comfortable with everything he had to do.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Difficult game against an in-form winger in Zaroury, especially after the Moroccan started quickly but Hume stuck at it and kept him quiet.

Luke O’Nien: 8/10

A really good game at the back by O’Nien, defended solidly all game and Tella could not get anything out of him.

Danny Batth (C): 8/10

Completely nullified Barnes and won everything in the air at the back.

Lynden Gooch: 8/10

Worked really hard in the left back position and made some very important covering tackles at the back when Burnley were in dangerous positions.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Other than a well struck volley from the edge of the box that was unfortunately too close to the goalkeeper, Neil did not get much opportunity to shine going forward but he covered the back four so well all game.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Promising first senior start for Ekwah, covered a lot of ground and played some nice balls out wide, one in particular to Roberts early in the second half was very good. Caught out a couple of times by the pace of the game but mostly did well against the league leaders.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Had a couple of good runs, one after being played in by Neil in the first half which required a good save from the Burnley ‘keeper and another after a good ball by Ekwah but went wide and his cross was a disappointment. Mostly quiet but worked hard and played in Amad for his shot against the bar.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Led the press to great effect throughout the game and found spaces in and around the Burnley defence without quite managing to pick out the killer ball.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Worked really hard down the left without many opportunities to run at his man. Was very unlucky to see his outside of the foot cross that sneaked in ruled out due to Ba being ruled offside and interfering with the goalkeeper.

Joe Gelhardt: 6/10

Worked exceptionally hard off the ball, hassling the Burnley defence and causing problems with his work rate but unable to make an impression on the ball.

Substitutes

Eduoard Michut: 6/10

Came on for Ekwah and did a similar job, covering a lot of ground as we pressed Burnley.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

So close to scoring only for his deflected effort to come back off the crossbar.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Another sub who covered a lot of ground but unfortunately was stood offside in front of the goalkeeper when Clarke’s cross/shot came in.

Issac Lihadji: 6/10

Not many chances to attack but helped us see out the draw.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

A late replacement for Clarke, didn’t get much of a chance to shine but great to see him back.

Man of the Match: Lynden Gooch

Exceptional effort by all of the back four but my man of the match was Gooch. Defended his side well and when he did get beaten he quickly recovered but he made some really important covering tackles when Burnley were well placed to get a shot off. Notably in the first half when he flung himself at a Burnley shot and deflected it out for a corner.