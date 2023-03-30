SAFC’s April [& Burnley] Preview (Part One): What have The Lads got coming up this month?

Share All sharing options for: SAFC’s April [& Burnley] Preview (Part One): What have The Lads got coming up this month?

Except from the Stoke obliteration, we handled March pretty well. Four points from Norwich, Sheffield United and Luton isn’t going to set the world alight, but it was better than the rubbish served up at the end of February and the start of March.

Burnley (A) 31.3.23

Another game on Sky Sports means it’s a trip to Burnley on Friday night – I don’t think anyone could name anything more exciting than that. Burnley are all but up, and with a win could set themselves up to gain promotion in their rivals’ own yard.

One to Watch: Nathan Tella

I could have chosen anyone really, they’re that good.

Quality is littered all over this Burnley team but the loanee from Southampton seems to score every game. It would be harsh to say they wouldn’t be where they are without him but had they been without his goals, the Clarets would not be as far ahead as they are.

Hull City (H) 7.4.23

Hull’s season is done – they’re safe and they’re not going up. Like ourselves, their form is a bit all over the place and their players might be on the beach already.

Not really sure why it’s on Sky Sports to be honest.

One to Watch: Jean Michael Seri

Seri absolutely ran the midfield for title winners Fulham last season and somehow ended up at Hull for this season. The Ivorian was in control of the reverse fixture back in December and is capable of an absolute screamer every so often.

Cardiff City (A) 10.4.23

Cardiff have dramatically improved since Sabri Lamouchi took charge but are still in the middle of a dogfight to stay up. Wins against the teams around them has put their fate in their own hands, and will want to win in the sun on Easter Monday.

One to Watch: Connor Wickham

He scored against us last season and he’s bound to this season as well. He’s a big lump that our injury-hit defence will struggle to cope with. He’s only scored the once since singing for the Bluebirds in February, but will be eager to add to that tally to end the season strong.

Birmingham City (H) 15.4.23

After losing four on the bounce in a horrible February, Birmingham had a solid March, winning two from four and breaking away from those in the relegation places. City will shove, kick and disrupt our players on SAFC International Fans’ Day.

One to Watch: Reda Khadra

The German on loan from Brighton hasn’t exactly been on fire this season but always looks a threat whenever I’ve seen him play – he scored a very good goal against Rotherham in March.