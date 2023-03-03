 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Point Of The Needle - Sunderland v Stoke Preview!

Our Chris Wynn was joined by Phil West late last night to have a look at the upcoming showdown between Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland and Alex Neil’s Stoke City on Saturday! 

What’s the crack?

  • Well, we know a few things about the opposition manager at least.
  • How are we feeling ahead of this battle of red and white post-industrial… er… titans;
  • Is it all about Alex Neil for us? Should it be?
  • Do we think Mogga and the Lads will be feeling the pressure for this fixture?
  • A few points to prove (and win) at home after a pointless couple results on the road;
  • What can we do to address our lack of control in recent matches?
  • Could Luke O’Nien help make the difference when dealing with a pretty direct and physical Stoke side?
  • Do we dare predict the outcome on Saturday?
  • “Does the team talk write itself?” and all that jazz...

All this and much more! Ha’way the Lads!

How Can I Listen?

