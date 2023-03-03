Roker Rapport Podcast: The Point Of The Needle - Sunderland v Stoke Preview!

What’s the crack?
- Well, we know a few things about the opposition manager at least.
- How are we feeling ahead of this battle of red and white post-industrial… er… titans;
- Is it all about Alex Neil for us? Should it be?
- Do we think Mogga and the Lads will be feeling the pressure for this fixture?
- A few points to prove (and win) at home after a pointless couple results on the road;
- What can we do to address our lack of control in recent matches?
- Could Luke O’Nien help make the difference when dealing with a pretty direct and physical Stoke side?
- Do we dare predict the outcome on Saturday?
- “Does the team talk write itself?” and all that jazz...
All this and much more! Ha’way the Lads!
