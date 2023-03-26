Reader’s Corner: View from Blue House Field

A View from Blue House Field

There is a football club on Wearside called Sunderland AFC

To many that means nothing, but it means everything to me

Some people call them Black Cats, Makems or other fads

But to true believers everywhere they’ll always be THE LADS.



It was 19th century schoolteachers who got things off the ground

We played in blue, defeats were few for the finest team around

Then to the football league we rose to challenge teams anew

Like Everton, Wolves and Villa to mention but a few.



And so to the 1890’s and Sunderland’s years of glory

The records and the history books forever tell our story

In red and white with goals galore, the football league we graced

By taking on all others to the Championship we raced.



At this time the football club laid down another mark

With a move of ground from Newcastle Road to dear old Roker Park

With wooden stands and grandstand seats and room for many more

It soon gave birth and life to that famous Roker Roar



Success was hard to come by in between the wars

Even though great players signed up to join the cause

With Buchan, Gurney and Halliday, we always found the net

But despite the players' best efforts, fans' hopes could not be met



But come the 1930’s with Johnny Cochrane at the fore

We won the title and the cup, we really were top draw

May Day of ’37 was a coronation year

But it was Wembley’s 3-1 scoreline that raised a joyous tear

The league and cup were suspended because of WW2

There was bomb damage to Roker Park as hostilities grew

But worse was to follow, even with our Prince of Clown

Dumped out of the FA Cup by lowly Yeovil Town



The 1950’s came along and bought our darkest hour

Relegation the very first, it tasted oh so sour

It was Alan Brown who oversaw that terrible event

For our once proud record had taken a fateful dent



It took six years for Bomber Brown to plan and bring us back

With Brian Clough scoring goals, for which he had the knack

From six yards out he’d net the ball with a clinical stab

And can we forget that half back line of Harvey, Hurley and McNab



The decade of the seventies brought us highs and low

Cup winners with the messiah, Newcastle’s Bob Stokoe

Ian’s right foot clincher, Monty’s double save

Memories to cherish and take with us to the grave



But failure to command a top flight place

Brought yoyo years for us to face

For many fans this straw was the last

The team failed to compare with our glorious past



But fortune bought a saviour to our side

And fans signed up for Niall’s carpet ride

With his charm and guile our future looked bright

Expectations ran high at the Stadium of Light



In came Keano to give us a lift

Bringing promotion as a welcome gift

Alas his stay was short and sweet

But at least we had joined football’s elite



From here on in it’s highs and lows

Wembley visits and relegation woes

Six in a row against you know who

The great escapes, but wins were few



Changing managers at the drop of a hat

Experience proving what good is that

A club in freefall, hurtling to the drop

Not knowing when the agony will stop



A double relegation was our reward

For total mismanagement and utter discord

Ignominy and ridicule for the world to see

Permanently recorded on Netflix TV



The “Three Amigos” then gave it a try

But within two years it was a case of bye bye

They tried two managers to stop the rot

But still league one was what we got



So if seasons to come are something to dread

What is the point of looking ahead

To maintain sanity and cope with the flack

Perhaps its better to just look back



Our history is littered with great players of the past

Whose fame and heroics will forever last

Like Super Kev, King Gary Rowell and full back Julio

Wee Bobby Kerr, Captain Stan and the sublime Horatio

Many others have served our club so well

And to some of you their names may ring a bell

James Allan for one, lets not forget since he began it all

Craig Russell and Pop Robson, the flying Pig Siddall



Ted Doig, Hughie Wilson, Billy Hogg and Len Duns

Patsy the mighty Atom, Dennis Tueart’s mazy runs

Peter Reid, Alex Rae, who were never outfought

Then there’s chairman Bob and Yankee Ellis Short



Lion Lenny, Kevin Ball and Scotsman little Nic

Ferocious Joe, Imperious Todd and bustling Vic

There’s Marco, Benno and battling Johnny Kay

Many more deserve a mention, not forgetting Mickey Gray



Who can explain this passion for Sunderland AFC

The heartache and the joy, the misery and the glee

We look to the future sharing the same dream

And carry Sunderland in our hearts, truly a love supreme



Michael Curry