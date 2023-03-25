Reader’s Corner: Patience will be the key to Sunderland making a Premier League return

A place in the Premier League is the ultimate goal for Sunderland AFC and our fans.

However, the journey back to the top flight isn’t always straightforward and there are several factors to consider when assessing our promotion prospects.

In this article, we’ll examine why patience is crucial to the club’s long term success and why this season might not be the optimal time for promotion.

The challenge of managing a youthful squad

Our current squad boasts an average age of around twenty four, with several academy players making the jump to the first team this season.

Although this youthful energy bodes well for the future, there are concerns about potential burnout. The Championship is a physically and mentally demanding league and even experienced players can struggle with the gruelling schedule.

The coaches must manage the young players smartly and ensure that they’re not overworked, both on and off the pitch.

Poor home form and dealing with time-wasting tactics

One of the issues that have hindered our promotion prospects this season is our poor form at the Stadium of Light.

We’ve won only six out of nineteen home games so far, dropping valuable points and often frustrating the fans. Moreover, the team has been accused of time-wasting tactics at the Stadium of Light, leading to a negative atmosphere and further affecting performances.

Addressing these issues is critical and we’ll need to improve our home form to have any chance of competing in the Premier League.

A lack of firepower

Another problem we’ve faced this season is a lack of goals.

No player has managed to hit the net more than ten times so far, and the team has struggled to convert chances into goals.

In the Premier League, this lack of firepower could be a significant issue and we must find a way to score more consistently in order to compete at the highest level.

Smart thinking during the summer window

The impending departure of certain key players at the end of the season highlights the need for strategic recruitment in the transfer market.

We must identify the right players who can complement a youthful squad and provide the experience necessary to compete at the highest level.

The club must also address the lack of prolific strikers and the recruitment strategy needs to be focused on bringing in players who can provide goals and add depth to the squad.

Conclusion: Patience is key!

Promotion to the Premier League is the ultimate goal but it must be achieved with patience and a long term strategy in mind.

We must address the challenges of a youthful squad, poor home form, and lack of consistent strikers, and plan strategically for the future.

2022/2023 might not be the optimal time for promotion but with patience and strategic planning, Sunderland can return to the Premier League as a competitive and sustainable team.