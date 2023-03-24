Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Is Harry Gardiner’s loan move to South Shields the right one?”

Dear Roker Report,

I’m not sure about the decision to send Harry Gardiner on loan to South Shields, to be honest.

I get why they want to see how he fares in a first team situation but I reckon he could benefit from being on our bench for Championship games.

I guess it shows what they think of him if the Northern Premier League is his standard, and it reminds me of us sending Bali Mumba there just before he went to Norwich!

John Ridley

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, John. Thanks for getting in touch! I fully agree with you on this one. I would’ve loved to have seen Gardiner phased into the first team picture between now and the end of the season, perhaps with some cameo appearances in order to give him a taste of what playing for Sunderland in this league is all about. I’m not really sure how a move to Shields will really benefit him. OK, he’ll be playing for Kevin Phillips, but I think he would’ve been best served by staying at Sunderland and being part of what’s clearly a youth-orientated setup.

Dear Roker Report,

I have to agree with some of the views I’ve read about Joe Gelhardt.

He’s trying his best, but his best isn’t good enough. I also see no benefit in the lad playing from the start of games, unless we’re away from home and we need to press from the front.

As a goalscorer, he’s hopeless.

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for your letter! I have to admit that I’ve been incredibly disappointed by Gelhardt. When he joined us from Leeds, their fans were raving about him and comparisons were even drawn between himself and a young Wayne Rooney! Sadly, it just hasn’t worked out for him at the Stadium of Light. Despite his attitude and work rate, both of which have been impressive, he was signed to score goals and ultimately, I think it’ll be remembered as a case of ‘what might’ve been’ when he heads back to Elland Road in the summer.

Dear Roker Report,

I started supporting the Lads in the 1970’s when I stood on the Fulwell End with my mates from school. Back then, I didn’t feel like I do now,

I’m sixty years old now and I simply hate the Mags for their deluded arrogant attitude. Indeed, the older I get, the worse it gets!

I simply can’t understand why you would’ve gone to Sid James’ Park and Roker Park back in the day.

I support two teams: Sunderland & any other team who’s playing Newcastle. I’m not prejudiced and I don’t mind who beats them!

Sunderland ‘til I die!

Doug Raine